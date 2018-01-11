General News

Public health warns of cold injuries

January 11, 2018

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health recommends that people take precautions to prevent cold injuries such as frostbite and hypothermia during cold spells, says senior public health inspector for public health John Cannan.

Following a double dose of extreme cold weather warnings for the area early in 2018, Bancroft This Week reached out to public health to learn the warning signs you’re too cold and how to protect yourself.

“Frostbite, the early signs include pink or reddish areas which may feel numb,” said Cannan. “As frostbite progresses the areas will become white and waxy in appearance.”

If you suspect you have frostbite you should get inside and use your own body heat to warm your affected areas, he said.

“[The area] should not be rubbed,” he said. “Put your hands in your armpits, [for example.] Have your own body heat it up, don’t try to rub against clothing or anything like that because it can actually cause more damage.”

“It’s always nice to warm up by the fire but warm up with your own body heat more or less because it’s a more gradual process than trying to hold on to something really hot. You may not feel the quick effect of the heat because your hands are slightly numb. You can actually burn yourself.”

Cannan said frostbite can happen in minutes, depending on the temperature. It’s important to make sure you don’t have an exposed skin and avoid strenuous exercise in the cold.

Other tips from public health included avoiding caffeine or alcohol but drinking warm fluids. He said caffeine and alcohol cause blood to flow to your outer extremities and make you think you’re warm when you might not be. He also recommended layering up. 

“As you warm up you can take off an outer layer and maintain your body temperature without sweating. Obviously you don’t want to start sweating but you have to dress in loose or layers that aren’t going to restrict blood flow. Sweating causes you to lose body heat faster,” said Cannan.

As for hypothermia, Cannan said it happens when the body looses heat faster than your body can produce.

“It can effect brain and muscle functions,” he said. “It can be dangerous because the person may not be aware it’s happening and may not understand corrective actions.”

He listed stumbling or mumbling as possible symptoms as your body begins to shut down without enough heat to operate correctly.

“The effected person should be moved into a warm location. Any wet clothing [should be] removed. They should be covered with several layers of blankets.”

Cannan said that if either condition is severe the effected person should be taken to hospital.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Frigid winter triggers call for shelters

Concerns are being raised for North Hastings’s most vulnerable residents as the second half of winter 2017-’18  holds nothing back.

Hydro remains a pressing issue heading into 2018

Ever since Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Ontario Liberals decided to sell Hydro One, people across the province have been struggling to keep their lights on. Finally caving to the loudening public opposition, the government announced last spring that they would be reducing residential hydro bills by an average of 25 per cent. 

Increase possible for water, sewer

Bancroft’s community safety and well-being committee met on Dec. 20 to discuss the impact of the 53 per cent increase to water and wastewater rates that kicked in at the start of 2017 and whether to impose another five per cent increase in 2018. 

School cuts limiting opportunities for local students

When the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation learned of the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board’s decision to slash school budgets throughout the district by an average of 30 per cent in September, OSSTF president Scott Marshall says they immediately had concerns. Since taking effect at the start of the school year, the cuts have negatively affected students and teachers, he said. 

Public school budgets released

Area public schools are facing cuts at a reduced rate thanks to government funding — for the most part. For two schools however, the cuts equal out to what other schools across the board are facing. 

Council sees opportunity in recycling, waste diversion

In response to the infrastructure committee’s monthly report, council discussed the town’s strategy for waste diversion heading into the new year. Speaking on behalf of the committee, Deputy Mayor Charles Mullett put forth the recommendation that the bag tag distribution program continue without change in 2018. It was approved by council.

New nativity figures for the holidays

Looking out the window at St. Paul’s United Church in Bancroft just prior to the service on Sunday, Dec. 10, one of the ushers realized the nativity scene out front seemed to be missing one of its key figures.

HH library CEO and chair quit

The Hastings Highlands Public Library has lost two of its highest ranked members.

OMB let’s at-large voting stand

The Ontario Municipal Board has announced that Hastings Highlands will vote at-large in 2018.

Council realigns, appoints councillor

Council has announced that acting mayor Paul Jenkins will be officially taking over for former mayor Bernice Jenkins. During the special meeting, council also named Councillor Charles Mullett as Bancroft’s new deputy mayor.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support