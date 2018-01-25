Commentary

BBIA: keeping it clean

January 25, 2018

By Jody Didier

As you know, the BBIA is responsible for beautifying municipally owned property (beyond what is already undertaken by the municipality). BBIA members are the local businesses and commercial/seasonal decorations.

A BIA or business improvement area is in the Municipal Act, which you can find online quite easily. It’s one of those things that people are expected to understand as it is incumbent upon every citizen to familiarize themselves with legislation.  It’s known as “civic responsibility” and it encompasses a number attitudes and actions that are associated with democratic governance and social participation.

Social responsibility is more than voting for municipal representatives. It is also about being well-informed and making a commitment to constructive, evidence based decision making. Both political and civil participation shouldn’t happen just when someone suggests that our community is marginalized in some way, it should be something we practice every day.

As citizens of a community, we are all obligated to each other. Civic responsibility is a way of being, it’s about working together, working to toward the common ends and working to cultivate the best possible outcome. Recently, the Town of Bancroft installed discreet signs asking dog owners to pick up after their pets. It’s unfortunate that some people need to be reminded of something as simple as keeping the sidewalks clear.

In spite of decade’s old anti-litter campaigns that began in the ’50s, people still drop garbage as they walk and drive through our area. It isn’t uncommon to find cigarette butts, pop cans, soiled diapers or soiled adult incontinence pads, plastic bottles and sometimes, bottles full of urine and assorted other stuff at the side of the road. We aren’t alone — it is a problem all over — which just goes to show you that human beings are a careless, thoughtless lot and some are just plain rude.

I’ve heard people say it’s because there aren’t enough waste bins, however, there are several along the main drag of our town. Town staff have their hands full with litter, dealing with garbage — not to mention the larger receptacles in our parks, which overflow with household garbage that some folks drop there, rather than taking it to the dump.

Many communities have created fresh litter prevention campaigns and some locales have started issuing substantial fines to offenders. In some instances, using forensics to locate perpetrators. A number of places claim they have seen a reduction in littering just by creating awareness and reminding people about the damage that litter causes to our environment, our people and wildlife.

Remember, when you throw something horribly unpleasant to the side of the road, you are just leaving it for someone else to clean up. The BBIA urges all residents and visitors to “keep it clean,” tidy up after yourself and commit to leaving everything in better shape than you found it.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Committee recommends rates increase

About 15 Bancroft residents came out the Jan. 17 water and wastewater committee meeting to hear the town’s plans to raise water and wastewater rates in 2018. Mayor Paul Jenkins stepped in to chair the meeting after former chair Councillor Bill Kilpatrick handed in his resignation at the last council meeting on Jan. 9. With only two members of council composing the committee, Jenkins and Councillor Mary Kavanagh, Councillor Wayne Wiggins sat in to observe the proceedings. During the meeting, Jenkins, Kavanagh and CAO Hazel Lambe shared the history of the water and wastewater issue.

Area libraries discussing what went wrong

Back-to-back-to-back resignations by North Hastings library CEOs have left the community wondering how it can better support its libraries. To do that, it first has to ask what factors contribute to the area’s high turnover rate and how best to address them.

Council considers safety regulations after rally

On Jan. 9 some 50 Bancroft residents, including members of the Gnomes for Social Justice and Equality, entered a closed session of council at the Club 580 and refused to leave. Since then, Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe have been reviewing the town’s and the province’s policies and procedures to ensure the safety of council members and staff.

Library union proposed for area

Three North Hastings library CEO resignations in rapid succession have brought rural public libraries — and the way they’re run — to the forefront of the community consciousness. Especially when, as Southern Ontario Library Service CEO Barbara Franchetto tells Bancroft This Week, the high turnover rate is not common in the industry generally.

Frigid winter triggers call for shelters

Concerns are being raised for North Hastings’s most vulnerable residents as the second half of winter 2017-’18  holds nothing back.

Hydro remains a pressing issue heading into 2018

Ever since Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Ontario Liberals decided to sell Hydro One, people across the province have been struggling to keep their lights on. Finally caving to the loudening public opposition, the government announced last spring that they would be reducing residential hydro bills by an average of 25 per cent. 

Increase possible for water, sewer

Bancroft’s community safety and well-being committee met on Dec. 20 to discuss the impact of the 53 per cent increase to water and wastewater rates that kicked in at the start of 2017 and whether to impose another five per cent increase in 2018. 

School cuts limiting opportunities for local students

When the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation learned of the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board’s decision to slash school budgets throughout the district by an average of 30 per cent in September, OSSTF president Scott Marshall says they immediately had concerns. Since taking effect at the start of the school year, the cuts have negatively affected students and teachers, he said. 

Public school budgets released

Area public schools are facing cuts at a reduced rate thanks to government funding — for the most part. For two schools however, the cuts equal out to what other schools across the board are facing. 

Council sees opportunity in recycling, waste diversion

In response to the infrastructure committee’s monthly report, council discussed the town’s strategy for waste diversion heading into the new year. Speaking on behalf of the committee, Deputy Mayor Charles Mullett put forth the recommendation that the bag tag distribution program continue without change in 2018. It was approved by council.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support