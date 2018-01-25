Change landfill hours in HH

January 25, 2018

To the Editor,

Landfill hours in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands have been a pet peeve of mine since the removal of curbside pick-up in 2014.

The hours at landfills had to be adjusted to accommodate all ratepayers schedules once the curbside service was removed.

This was an issue I rose with the municipality in 2015. I pushed for morning hours and fortunately our operations manager agreed and made some wonderful changes to the summer schedule at all nine landfills. However, we lose those morning hours in the winter because, as I was told, of the reduction in daylight hours and because of snow removal.

We still have a bit of a problem, however, with the summer schedule. Currently, our summer Sunday and holiday Monday hours are not necessarily good for the seasonal residents. Many people want to leave for home in the morning, for a variety of reasons and don’t find it convenient to wait until 2 p.m. to leave for home. Additionally, fulltime residents may only be able to get to the landfills on a Sunday, but because of other obligations, cannot wait for the 2 p.m. opening time. You can’t store your garbage for another day in the summer months and garbage created in the municipality is supposed to stay in the municipality, thus the reason for ID cards for Hastings Highlands residents.

I have suggested to the powers that be that Sunday and holiday Monday hours be adjusted to start earlier and if any other residents feel the same way, I would suggest you contact the municipality and/or your councillor and make the suggestion. My opinion alone doesn’t mean much.

Apparently, hour changes at landfills must be approved by the related government agency and therefore, with the approach of summer hours, the time to lobby for change is now.

Dorothy Gerrow

Hastings Highlands