Missing millions in HH

February 1, 2018

To the Editor,

This message is not getting through to your council.

It’s about tax arrears and the inability of this council and staff to reduce them to within a very lax Ontario government standard; not a gold standard or an average standard compared to other municipalities.

At the last council meeting staff and council were in danger of dislocating some arms as they patted each other on the back about the improvement in tax arrears they anticipate for year end 2017. Why they are down to $1.6 million, a reduction of around five per cent.

But they are still well out of the range of acceptable performance, as they have been for a number of years. On our municipal tax collection about a quarter of our tax revenue is missing.

When I asked at the meeting if they have a date in 2018 by which they plan to be within the Ontario government standard for tax arrears and what the date is, I got the usual “trying hard” and “very soon” waffle answers.

But one thing I learned years ago in business is that at some stage trying hard doesn’t cut it… Performance does. Is 2018 the year HH finally gets arrears cleaned up?

If you are a taxpayer in HH this lax approach to collecting taxes is costing you dearly; at the same meeting HH had to get a line of credit approved for $1 million in part because they don’t get their taxes when they should. And as I have said many times, the money owing to  the county and the province (about 40 per cent of your tax bill) must be paid  whether it is collected or not

Maybe you don’t care about this; you like paying more taxes than you have to because some folks don’t pay on time

If not, it’s time to talk to the mayor or your council about the continuing tax arrears problem in HH that is always going to get fixed next year.

Bill Cheshire

Baptiste Lake

         

HPEPH prepares for marijuana

As the promise of legalized marijuana in Canada transitions from a pipe dream to a reality, public health units across the province are taking steps to ensure that it is done responsibly. With legalization expected to take effect on July 1, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health program manager, Roberto Almeida has been busy keeping up with the numerous evolving regulations. As it stands, he said public health units across the province will be enforcing the medical marijuana restrictions, while the police enforce recreational regulations. To prepare communities in the area, Almeida said public health will be meeting with municipalities to see whether they intend to strengthen their smoke-free bylaws to include medical marijuana.

Children’s services explores fee increases

North Hastings Children’s Services’ executive director says the organization has to increase its revenue by $100,000 in two years and there’s no way to do so without increasing its child care rates.

Bancroft water and wastewater committee recommends 2.5 per cent rate increase

About 15 Bancroft residents came out the Jan. 17 water and wastewater committee meeting to hear the town’s plans to raise water and wastewater rates in 2018. Mayor Paul Jenkins stepped in to chair the meeting after former chair Councillor Bill Kilpatrick handed in his resignation at the last council meeting on Jan. 9. With only two members of council composing the committee, Jenkins and Councillor Mary Kavanagh, Councillor Wayne Wiggins sat in to observe the proceedings. During the meeting, Jenkins, Kavanagh and CAO Hazel Lambe shared the history of the water and wastewater issue.

Area libraries discussing what went wrong

Back-to-back-to-back resignations by North Hastings library CEOs have left the community wondering how it can better support its libraries. To do that, it first has to ask what factors contribute to the area’s high turnover rate and how best to address them.

Council considers safety regulations after rally

On Jan. 9 some 50 Bancroft residents, including members of the Gnomes for Social Justice and Equality, entered a closed session of council at the Club 580 and refused to leave. Since then, Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe have been reviewing the town’s and the province’s policies and procedures to ensure the safety of council members and staff.

Library union proposed for area

Three North Hastings library CEO resignations in rapid succession have brought rural public libraries — and the way they’re run — to the forefront of the community consciousness. Especially when, as Southern Ontario Library Service CEO Barbara Franchetto tells Bancroft This Week, the high turnover rate is not common in the industry generally.

Frigid winter triggers call for shelters

Concerns are being raised for North Hastings’s most vulnerable residents as the second half of winter 2017-’18  holds nothing back.

Hydro remains a pressing issue heading into 2018

Ever since Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Ontario Liberals decided to sell Hydro One, people across the province have been struggling to keep their lights on. Finally caving to the loudening public opposition, the government announced last spring that they would be reducing residential hydro bills by an average of 25 per cent. 

Increase possible for water, sewer

Bancroft’s community safety and well-being committee met on Dec. 20 to discuss the impact of the 53 per cent increase to water and wastewater rates that kicked in at the start of 2017 and whether to impose another five per cent increase in 2018. 

School cuts limiting opportunities for local students

When the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation learned of the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board’s decision to slash school budgets throughout the district by an average of 30 per cent in September, OSSTF president Scott Marshall says they immediately had concerns. Since taking effect at the start of the school year, the cuts have negatively affected students and teachers, he said. 

