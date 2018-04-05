General News » Headline News » News

County levy to municipalities for 2018 increases 1.8%

April 5, 2018

By Jim Eadie

Hastings County council approved their 2018 operating budget at the March 29 meeting in Belleville. Sue Horwood, director of finances for Hastings County presented the $143.8 million budget that includes an increase in spending of $326,882 over 2017 figures. Horwood noted that this 2.37 per cent increase in spending was offset by assessment growth for Hastings County to the tune of $78,665, which reduces the actual increase in the levy to the municipalities to 1.80 per cent over last year.

The county level of municipal government takes care of services such as provincial offences court, planning, economic development, 911, community and human services, ambulance services, and long-term care homes.

Recent changes in employment legislation created a significant challenge according to Horwood in her report: “New legislation allows for two paid emergency leave days as part of an entitlement of 10 days previously unpaid. The 2018 budget includes additional costs of $277,350 because of paid emergency leave.”

The additional cost is to back-fill positions when staff are absent in long-term care and emergency services.

Horwood also noted the challenges of provincial funding formulas.

In the case of long-term care, funding has actually decreased. “We believe that the funding pool allocated to long-term care is inadequate, and the impact of behaviours is not properly recognized under the current funding model,” said the report.

A third concern is aging infrastructure. Horwood’s report noted that over 78 per cent of the 1,432 social housing units were built prior to 1979. “We are in the midst of revitalizing the housing stock by selling the scattered housing units and building new multi-residential units. Hastings Manor and Centennial Manor are now over 14 years old and are beginning to require investments in infrastructure renewal,” said the report.

Hastings County council also continues to support North Hastings healthcare through the Doctor Recruitment Program, which has successfully recruited 17 candidates, some settling in Bancroft.
Last year Hastings County council also committed $150,000 over three years to the North Hastings Hospital Fund Development for the purchase of equipment, according to the report.
Loyalist College and the Bancroft Airport receive support from the County of Hastings as well.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hunters share new gun law concerns

The Bancroft District Fish and Game Protective Association has sent members’ thoughts on new gun legislation back to Ottawa with the area’s MP.

Stewardship council inaugurates youth council

From left, members of the Bancroft Area Youth Stewardship Council Rachel Ladouceur, 16, Carling Pepin, 16, Kelsey Dillabough, 16, Taylor Grosklag, 23, Mckyla Woodcox, 16 ...

County levy to municipalities for 2018 increases 1.8%

Hastings County council approved their 2018 operating budget at the March 29 meeting in Belleville. Sue Horwood, director of finances for Hastings County presented the $143.8 million budget that includes an increase in spending of $326,882 over 2017 figures. Horwood noted that this 2.37 per cent increase in spending was offset by assessment growth for Hastings County to the tune of $78,665, which reduces the actual increase in the levy to the municipalities to 1.80 per cent over last year.

Calling for nominations for 17th Great Place Awards

Do you know someone who contributes to the achievement and well-being of students at Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board? Consider nominating them for a Great Place Award. Great Place Awards are the highest recognition at HPEDSB. They honour and celebrate individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to student achievement and well-being. Nominations are accepted for students, employees, parents/guardians, volunteers and community partners — anyone who makes a positive difference in students’ educational experiences or lives. Past recipients have included students, school and education centre employees, community agency employees, police officers, parents and grandparents, service club members, school council members and volunteers.

Province announces new long-term care beds for Barry’s Bay

By Sarah Sobanski Valley Manor Nursing Home has been awarded six new long-term care beds by the province. Its CEO says they’ll be put to ...

Bancroft budget deliberations begin

During the March 28 special meeting, Bancroft council had their first peek at the draft of the 2018 budget drawn up by the municipal staff with directions from council. Treasurer Arthur Smith told council the proposal would result in a 3.66 per cent reduction in property taxes. This complies with the direction from council that the 2018 budget reflect a two per cent reduction in expenditures that relied on 2017 property taxation, alongside the anticipated 1.8 per cent increase in property tax assessment.

Clark Lake boat launch still not settled

Bancroft town council was called to a special meeting on March 28 to sort out several pressing issues, and to conduct an open session public meeting required by the Planning Act. The purpose of the open session was to gather information from citizens of the municipality regarding a proposed bylaw to prohibit boat launching from the current municipal land on Clark Lake at the second intake zone.

Community to Jam for Jesse

Maynoothians and community members from Hastings Highlands and surrounding area are coming together to help a local musician.

Hastings Highlands approves 2018 budget

Hastings Highlands ratepayers won’t see an increase in their municipal tax rate in 2018. 

Bancroft council will sit with ratepayers committee: councillor

Bancroft residents from all walks of life set aside their differences March 25 to support one woman who says she can’t be their voice anymore — not alone. The result is a new committee, supported by councillors, provincial candidates and ratepayers alike.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support