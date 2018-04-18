Headline News

Boat launch shut down for now

April 18, 2018

By Jim Eadie

The following are brief reports of items discussed at the April 13 meeting of Bancroft council.

Bancroftians can’t launch their boats on Clark Lake anymore — at least not from municipal property.

“A letter we received last week was very symbolic of a lot of confusion,” Mayor Paul Jenkins said at Bancroft council’s April 10 meeting. After a brief discussion, council unanimously approved a bylaw prohibiting boat launches from municipal property on the lake.

“We are not banning watercraft on Clark Lake,” he said. “We would have to go to the federal government for that. We are limiting access to what is an unofficial boat launch on the lake.”

In making the motion to pass the bylaw, Councillor Mary Kavanaugh noted that the introduction of invasive species, particularly zebra mussel, must be avoided as a first step.

“Clark Lake is our water source,” she said. “To deter boats that have been fishing in other lakes, we also require signage and education.”

Council’s infrastructure committee chair Councillor Wayne Wiggins said his committee is tasked with preparing a detailed plan for changes to the launch site, including signage. Wiggins noted they’d consider details on a barrier or gate that can be opened for emergency services access.

Municipal planning co-ordinator Robin Tait told council that the bylaw would be enforced by the municipality’s bylaw enforcement officer. Infractions of the bylaw carry substantial fines.

Council requests to be notified about development in Bird’s Creek

During her monthly report to council, CAO Hazel Lambe noted that on March 21 Hastings Highlands provided a concept plan approval for the Bird’s Creek Forest Subdivision.

Her report read: “The plan provides for 18 residential lots and eight rural industrial lots with a total net developmental lot area of 54.6 ha. The layout offers some flexibility for small industrial lots to be consolidated into larger lots, or larger industrial lots to be subdivided further, so that the concept plan can be responsive to the needs of future industrial development.”

“This is development in close proximity to our border,” she said. “We should be aware if it fits with the new provincial policy statement on development and know the impact on our municipality. The Town of Bancroft has an interest.”

Lambe noted that the province has stated that, going forward, growth should happen in established areas by infilling and making the most of expensive services such as water and sewer that are already available.

“Through the process, development must be directed toward urban areas,” she said. “We are the rural urban hub… We provide a lot of services that are a high cost to maintain, driving our taxes up. There have already been attempts made to push urban boundaries in the county, and the province has kicked them all back.”

Lambe has already contacted the County of Hastings planning department. She learned that Hastings Highlands has not yet submitted any planning application affecting the lands in the Bird’s Creek concept planning area.

Council agreed with a motion to notify Hastings Highlands that Bancroft officially requests notification of any application of such development.

“The wellbeing of the Town of Bancroft relies heavily on the provincial policy statement to protect it against the application of poor land use planning that would have a negative effect on the town’s future,” the report said.

“It is normal practice in other places to notify neighbouring municipalities of development plans near their borders,” said Lambe.

Response to fire shows strength of community

Ruth and Scott Kelusky attended council to make a delegation expressing their thanks for and pride in the municipality’s response to the fatal fire at the R J Brooks Living Centre on March 15. Residents were evacuated to the Bancroft Bible Chapel.

“There was an immediate response by fire chief Pat Hoover and his crews, public works, police, paramedics, County of Hastings, social services … without confusion,” said Scott Kelusky. “They all came together in a time of great need with high professionalism.”

“There were so many volunteers came to the church to help,” Ruth Kelusky added. “People cooked breakfast, came to visit with the seniors, council members came to the church, helped co-ordinate finding family and places to go … some had no family. We got calls on the phone offering help and leaving their number. Some people offered bed space in their homes. There is a very giving core in this community … a really good heart here … people really pull together.”

“It shows how strong the community is,” said Scott Kelusky. “People have different ideas and opinions, but in a crisis, people jump together. That is the sign of a strong community.”

Jenkins thanked the couple, as well as the Bancroft Bible Chapel elders for their hard work.

Love locks tradition coming to Bancroft

Bancroft is soon set to be a destination place for sweethearts.

Council has approved a recommendation from the community development committee that a “Locks of Love” initiative be put in place on the Millennium Park bridge by May 1.

“A chain will be placed on the bridge and young couples lock their love by placing a lock on the walking bridge,” said Wiggins. “The cost is covered by two sponsors backing this … it is all donated except installation.”

According to Wikipedia, Love Lock locations have become a popular destination for lovers to place a padlock on a public fixture, usually a bridge, fence or gate to symbolize their love. In some areas of the world these locations are so popular that locks had to be removed as their sheer weight compromised the bridge’s structure.

Wiggins hopes this attraction will bring new people to town in the future.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Boat launch shut down for now

Bancroftians can’t launch their boats on Clark Lake anymore — at least not from municipal property. LATER: Council requests to be notified about development in Bird’s Creek & Response to fire shows strength of community & Love locks tradition coming to Bancroft

NHCS hears from parents, raises rates

At its annual general meeting April 11, Anderson said the children’s services has decided to target 50 per cent of what it needs to balance the salary increases. It’s increased its membership rate, its child care rates and budgeted what would normally go into its reserves to increased costs instead.

Hunters share new gun law concerns

The Bancroft District Fish and Game Protective Association has sent members’ thoughts on new gun legislation back to Ottawa with the area’s MP.

Stewardship council inaugurates youth council

From left, members of the Bancroft Area Youth Stewardship Council Rachel Ladouceur, 16, Carling Pepin, 16, Kelsey Dillabough, 16, Taylor Grosklag, 23, Mckyla Woodcox, 16 ...

County levy to municipalities for 2018 increases 1.8%

Hastings County council approved their 2018 operating budget at the March 29 meeting in Belleville. Sue Horwood, director of finances for Hastings County presented the $143.8 million budget that includes an increase in spending of $326,882 over 2017 figures. Horwood noted that this 2.37 per cent increase in spending was offset by assessment growth for Hastings County to the tune of $78,665, which reduces the actual increase in the levy to the municipalities to 1.80 per cent over last year.

Calling for nominations for 17th Great Place Awards

Do you know someone who contributes to the achievement and well-being of students at Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board? Consider nominating them for a Great Place Award. Great Place Awards are the highest recognition at HPEDSB. They honour and celebrate individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to student achievement and well-being. Nominations are accepted for students, employees, parents/guardians, volunteers and community partners — anyone who makes a positive difference in students’ educational experiences or lives. Past recipients have included students, school and education centre employees, community agency employees, police officers, parents and grandparents, service club members, school council members and volunteers.

Province announces new long-term care beds for Barry’s Bay

By Sarah Sobanski Valley Manor Nursing Home has been awarded six new long-term care beds by the province. Its CEO says they’ll be put to ...

Bancroft budget deliberations begin

During the March 28 special meeting, Bancroft council had their first peek at the draft of the 2018 budget drawn up by the municipal staff with directions from council. Treasurer Arthur Smith told council the proposal would result in a 3.66 per cent reduction in property taxes. This complies with the direction from council that the 2018 budget reflect a two per cent reduction in expenditures that relied on 2017 property taxation, alongside the anticipated 1.8 per cent increase in property tax assessment.

Clark Lake boat launch still not settled

Bancroft town council was called to a special meeting on March 28 to sort out several pressing issues, and to conduct an open session public meeting required by the Planning Act. The purpose of the open session was to gather information from citizens of the municipality regarding a proposed bylaw to prohibit boat launching from the current municipal land on Clark Lake at the second intake zone.

Community to Jam for Jesse

Maynoothians and community members from Hastings Highlands and surrounding area are coming together to help a local musician.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support