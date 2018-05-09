Local man charged with sexual assault

May 9, 2018
A 56-year-old Hastings Highlands man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy.
Renfrew OPP says the teen reported being sexually assaulted by a man he met on a social media site April 30. The offence happened outside the Town of Renfrew.
The man was charged with sexual assault of a person under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16.
He was released on a promise to appear at Renfrew court May 30. Det. Const. Barry Nisbet leads the investigation, it is still ongoing.