Local man charged with sexual assault

May 9, 2018

A 56-year-old Hastings Highlands man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy.
Renfrew OPP says the teen reported being sexually assaulted by a man he met on a social media site April 30. The offence happened outside the Town of Renfrew.
The man was charged with sexual assault of a person under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16.
He was released on a promise to appear at Renfrew court May 30. Det. Const. Barry Nisbet leads the investigation, it is still ongoing.

         

Provincial business blitzes coming

Area small businesses should be prepared for the province to check that they’re following new employment legislation in the coming months.

Bancroft targets tax cut

Bancroft ratepayers can look forward to a three per cent decrease on their tax bills this year.

$1 million win for Highland Grove residents

Cheryl Ellis found out she won $1 million in Lotto 6/49 while she was in Toronto, responding to what she thought was an emergency.

NHHS principal says students are ‘couch-surfing’

The committee discussed the ongoing homelessness study underway in Hastings County, including the Bancroft area. And later: New permanent OPP Staff Sergeant arrives in June & Ontario to mandate safety committees.

Town sends business owner cease and desist letter

An outspoken local business owner and the Town of Bancroft could be going head to head in a legal battle over libel allegations.

No water shut offs in 2018: town

Arthur Smith, municipal interim treasurer presented his “Non-payment comparison report” for the first quarter of 2018... And later: Committee considers new smart meter system for water consumption.

Fire halts area communications

The fire melted nearby internet and telephone lines halting most communications in Bancroft and surrounding area, sources say. Tudor and Cashel, Limerick, Wollaston, Faraday, Bancroft, and Hastings Highlands were affected. Services were down from the time of the fire until around 9 p.m.

Hastings Highlands hesitates on fireworks bylaw

Hastings Highlands residents won’t be able to set off fireworks in the municipality if a new bylaw passes — except for on a handful of days.

Belleville refutes long-term care homes increase

Belleville has come in for some sharp criticism from Hastings County council members following its recent decision to refuse the county’s request for additional funding to support Belleville’s Hastings Manor and Hastings Centennial Manor in Bancroft.

Boat launch shut down for now

Bancroftians can’t launch their boats on Clark Lake anymore — at least not from municipal property. LATER: Council requests to be notified about development in Bird’s Creek & Response to fire shows strength of community & Love locks tradition coming to Bancroft

