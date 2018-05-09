Local man charged with sexual assault

Area small businesses should be prepared for the province to check that they’re following new employment legislation in the coming months.

Bancroft ratepayers can look forward to a three per cent decrease on their tax bills this year.

Cheryl Ellis found out she won $1 million in Lotto 6/49 while she was in Toronto, responding to what she thought was an emergency.

The committee discussed the ongoing homelessness study underway in Hastings County, including the Bancroft area. And later: New permanent OPP Staff Sergeant arrives in June & Ontario to mandate safety committees.

An outspoken local business owner and the Town of Bancroft could be going head to head in a legal battle over libel allegations.

Arthur Smith, municipal interim treasurer presented his “Non-payment comparison report” for the first quarter of 2018... And later: Committee considers new smart meter system for water consumption.

The fire melted nearby internet and telephone lines halting most communications in Bancroft and surrounding area, sources say. Tudor and Cashel, Limerick, Wollaston, Faraday, Bancroft, and Hastings Highlands were affected. Services were down from the time of the fire until around 9 p.m.

Hastings Highlands residents won’t be able to set off fireworks in the municipality if a new bylaw passes — except for on a handful of days.

Belleville has come in for some sharp criticism from Hastings County council members following its recent decision to refuse the county’s request for additional funding to support Belleville’s Hastings Manor and Hastings Centennial Manor in Bancroft.

Bancroftians can’t launch their boats on Clark Lake anymore — at least not from municipal property. LATER: Council requests to be notified about development in Bird’s Creek & Response to fire shows strength of community & Love locks tradition coming to Bancroft