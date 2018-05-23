General News

Chamber opens business centre

May 23, 2018

By Sarah Sobanski

Bancroft and District Chamber of Commerce is settling into what general manager Greg Webb says will be its forever home. The new venue may mean permanent roots for the chamber and an opportunity to offer a solid foundation for up and coming area business people.

The chamber has opened a business services centre at its new location on Bancroft’s main street — across from Scotiabank. It offers spaces business owners can rent if they don’t have a local office or if they need additional space to host board meetings, hold workshops or conduct interviews.

“The concept of it is that it’s allowing folks to show a presence in the Bancroft area,” said Webb suggesting southern businesses could use spaces for satellite offices, as an example. He said it can also be an option for entrepreneurs not ready or big enough to commit to an address on the main street.

“The concept of it is as a chamber of commerce we’re always having the mandate of trying to have folks open up businesses in the area [and] most importantly stay, because that’s a big fear factor especially if you’re trying to open up a brand new business,” he said.

Webb said the chamber’s plan has always been to open a business centre, it was even budgeted for in 2017. Now, he said, it has the space to see that plan realized and offer support to the business community.

“This is kind of a chamber trend,” he said noting Peterborough’s chamber has similar offices available. “They’re sold out… It really gives folks a real comfort level to know, well, they’re in the chamber of commerce they must be a good business then — that’s the same concept as being a member of the chamber.”

Those looking to rent the space will be able to do so by the day, week, month or year — whatever their needs may be. Spaces come with most essentials to administrative work including internet, phones, printing and copying and a kitchenette space.

“We do have one of our chamber members who will be our exclusive caterer if folks leasing the space want to use [them]. That’s Ebenezer Foods,” said Webb.

The chamber’s receptionist will also be on hand to welcome guests and provide reception for those who rent the space.

“There’s no additional costs unless there’s paper use,” said Webb.

The chamber and centre is open now. Those looking to check it out can visit between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday upstairs at 51 Hastings Street North.

 

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Blair granted new trial

Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair has been granted a new trial following his successful appeal of an impaired driving conviction from March 2017.

Local man honoured by police

Bancroft’s safety and well-being committee advisor has been named the first Honorary Police Chief of the Peterborough Police Service.

Town drafting new wastewater report

More than 30 Bancroft residents ran their water in a stream the thickness of a pencil over the course of this winter to stop their pipes from freezing, according to the town’s CAO Hazel Lambe. It’s a problem she suggests dates back approximately 30 years.

NHHS band goes to nationals

North Hastings High School’s music band has performed at nationals — the first time in nearly a decade. 

Provincial business blitzes coming

Area small businesses should be prepared for the province to check that they’re following new employment legislation in the coming months.

Bancroft targets tax cut

Bancroft ratepayers can look forward to a three per cent decrease on their tax bills this year.

$1 million win for Highland Grove residents

Cheryl Ellis found out she won $1 million in Lotto 6/49 while she was in Toronto, responding to what she thought was an emergency.

NHHS principal says students are ‘couch-surfing’

The committee discussed the ongoing homelessness study underway in Hastings County, including the Bancroft area. And later: New permanent OPP Staff Sergeant arrives in June & Ontario to mandate safety committees.

Town sends business owner cease and desist letter

An outspoken local business owner and the Town of Bancroft could be going head to head in a legal battle over libel allegations.

No water shut offs in 2018: town

Arthur Smith, municipal interim treasurer presented his “Non-payment comparison report” for the first quarter of 2018... And later: Committee considers new smart meter system for water consumption.

