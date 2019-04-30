Proposed quarry angers neighbours

April 30, 2019
April 30, 2019
To the Editor,
“I want to sell my house!” Yelled the owner of the property listed for sale on Bay Lake Road at the person who distributed information about the proposed quarry.
Why was the owner so upset? Obviously, because she fears that she may not be able to sell her property in a timely fashion or only at a greatly reduced price. The news about the quarry will affect the selling price and sometimes ultimately a decision to buy elsewhere. Would you invest your hard earned money close to a quarry? Not only the immediate properties will be affected. The town will feel the negative economic impact due to the loss of tourist dollars. Consider the possible aquifer damage and what it could mean to the spring fed lakes and owners’ wells. Consider the dust, noise, fumes and traffic jam at the main Bancroft bridge intersection.
How would the people from Baptiste Lake like to travel between the trucks coming to the quarry on Hwy 28 south if gravel is needed in Toronto? And what about the people going east on Hwy 28 or Hwy 62 north? Ten trucks every hour, 10 hours a day! Currently, Bay Lake Road is already severely damaged from the traffic coming to and from the lumberyard.
Imagine the fumes, noise, dust from the trucks and how they would add to the pollution of our so far wonderful pristine environment.
Please inform yourself, go to the website: www.noplaceforaquarry.com and get involved and help.
Thank you.
Jary Wagner,
Bay Lake Road