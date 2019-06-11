General News

Ives wraps up a successful season at OFSAA

June 11, 2019

By Nate Smelle

North Hastings High School Grade 9 student Elyse Ives made her school and community proud over the weekend representing the school at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations at the University of Guelph. Ives made it into the top 10 in all Ontario with a seventh place finish in the javelin competition. She nearly broke the top 10 in discus as well with an 11th place finish.
Coach Barb Gillis described Ives as a very committed, high-level athlete.
“It is very exciting that already in Grade 9 she has made it to the highest level of competition in her sport in Ontario,” said Gillis.
“She is extremely dedicated and her attitude is always positive.”
A multi-sport athlete, Ives plays hockey, field hockey, runs on the track team, plays volleyball and badminton. Between competing in sports Ives keeps up a strict regiment of training so that she can continue to improve her skills and fitness.
“I am out here practicing almost every night and I work out at home, running and doing push-ups. It’s a lot of fun,” said Ives.
“I wanted to try javelin and discuss because I thought they looked cool and we didn’t have a chance in elementary school.”
Only her first year competing in high school sports, Ives has set the bar high for next season. She said that she plans to continue her training throughout the summer, joking that she will even use her throwing arm to scoop ice cream while working at Kawartha Dairy.



         

