Demonstrations continue in Wollaston

May 18, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Demonstrators once again gathered at the Wollaston Township office during the May 9 meeting of council, to show their concern and disapproval of the idea of the sale of Nellie Lunn Park, as well as their wish for council to be more open.

There were a total of 25 Wollaston residents gathered with homemade signs as the council met in closed session to review legal information about the possible sale of the park. They had a list of questions for the council, including:

– Will council consider the request of the grandsons of Nellie Lunn, to donate the park to a conservation organization to maintain for its intended purpose?

– Will council acknowledge the concerns expressed by the protesters at the rallies that took place outside council chambers on April 11 and again May 8?

The demonstrators said that the second closed meeting in two months about the Nellie Lunn Park is the opposite of the Wollaston Township mission statement that is posted on the township website that says one of its goals is to provide transparent leadership and strong communication.