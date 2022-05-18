Headline News

Demonstrations continue in Wollaston

May 18, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Demonstrators once again gathered at the Wollaston Township office during the May 9 meeting of council, to show their concern and disapproval of the idea of the sale of Nellie Lunn Park, as well as their wish for council to be more open.

There were a total of 25 Wollaston residents gathered with homemade signs as the council met in closed session to review legal information about the possible sale of the park. They had a list of questions for the council, including:

– Will council consider the request of the grandsons of Nellie Lunn, to donate the park to a conservation organization to maintain for its intended purpose?

– Will council acknowledge the concerns expressed by the protesters at the rallies that took place outside council chambers on April 11 and again May 8?     

The demonstrators said that the second closed meeting in two months about the Nellie Lunn Park is the opposite of the Wollaston Township mission statement that is posted on the township website that says one of its goals is to provide transparent leadership and strong communication.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Students’ community gardens progressing in Whitney

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter South Algonquin Township council received a letter from Joe Avery, the chair of the Whitney recreation committee, about ...

Walk for memories returns 

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward is bringing back their annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Memories this year. Traditionally held in ...

Demonstrations continue in Wollaston

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Demonstrators once again gathered at the Wollaston Township office during the May 9 meeting of council, to show their concern and disapproval ...

NDP’s Eric DePoe opens Bancroft election office

By Chris Drost The Ontario NDP candidate for Hastings – Lennox and Addington, Eric DePoe, officially opened his election office in Bancroft at 3 Hastings ...

COVID-19 updates for week of May 9

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam’s May 5 statement on COVID-19 in Canada, she ...

Faraday gets update on North Hastings Inspiration Place

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Faraday Township council received an update on the North Hastings Inspiration Place initiative, which encompass the new library, ...

Local municipalities take part in Day of Action on Litter

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to a posting on the South Algonquin Township Facebook page and on the township website, they are ...

Limerick looks at proposed AMPS system

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Limerick Township council discussed adopting an Administrative Monetary Penalty System at their meeting on April 20. The proposal ...

Limerick kicks off North Hastings Inspiration Place capital campaign

By Chris Drost The capital campaign launch for North Hastings Inspiration Place, the new library and hub in Bancroft, got off to a promising start ...

COVID-19 updates for the week of April 25

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam’s April 22 statement on COVID-19 in Canada, she ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support