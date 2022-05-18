NDP’s Eric DePoe opens Bancroft election office

May 18, 2022

By Chris Drost

The Ontario NDP candidate for Hastings – Lennox and Addington, Eric DePoe, officially opened his election office in Bancroft at 3 Hastings St. north, on Saturday, May 7 with an Open House from 12:30 -to 2 p.m.

Voters and supporters took the opportunity to stop by, meet DePoe, ask questions and pick up lawn signs.

“Bancroft and the North Hastings area is often underserved and overlooked. We believe the Bancroft and surrounding area is a very important part of our riding. We have a lot of support in the area and we want to make sure they have a voice. If elected, I would plan to have a sub-office in Bancroft,” said DePoe.

Following the Open House, DePoe spent some time doing some campaigning in Maynooth where he received a warm reception.

A Meet and Greet event in Maynooth is currently being planned. The date will be announced soon.

Eric DePoe’s Bancroft election office is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Everyone is welcome to stop in and learn more about the candidate and the NDP platform.