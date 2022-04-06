General News » Sports

Taking first place on snowshoes

April 6, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Bernie Hogan has been racing on snowshoes for the past three years, and this year he swept the competition away. He took first place in every one of his races. 

In the Dion Ignite the night Race, a 10 kilometre distance, held on Jan. 8 Hogan took first overall, with a time of 41:34. In the SnowNergie Race, a five kilometre distance in Quebec, he placed first overall. In the Dion Summerstown Forest Race, a 7.2 kilometre distance, he placed first overall with a time of 35:12. In the Dion Flurry Race, a eight kilometre distance, he placed first overall with a time of 37:43. The Dion Snowshoe Squall Race, a six kilometre distance, he placed first overall with a time of 28:30. The company Spafford Health and Adventure puts on the races.

Hogan started running in public school and quickly fell in love with the sport. He found snowshoe races and started participating as a way to continue racing year round. 

With the help of Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini Algonquin First Nation, of which he is a member, Hogan participates in the annual circuits. He says that he appreciates the support from his community.

What keeps him coming back to this snowy sport every year is his joy for the competition, being an aboriginal able to bring back part of his heritage, and the memories of being on snowshoes as a kid, “It’s fun, and a bit of a bonus.”



         

