General News

The Countdown Project gets built

July 26, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The downpour of rain on Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12 didn’t wash away the smiles on the faces of the volunteers and community members working on the Countdown Pebble Mosaic Project at Lookout Point Park. 
The design for this pebble mosaic project was officially unveiled and laid out on jigs where the participants followed the design layout with different coloured pebbles and packed sand to hold them in place. The design featured several intersecting pathways, one of which was a set of bear tracks. 
The theme of the pathways and the bear, was brought up in the online workshops with community organizations and volunteers. The paths represent many things from, “path of healing”, “walking alone”, “walking together”, “pathway to a goal” and more. The bear prints in the mosaic also represent a path, but they also represent life’s choices.
The Countdown Pebble Mosaic Project is part of a partnership between Maggie’s Resource Centre and ReDefine Arts. It is part of a bigger project to place pebble mosaics in communities throughout the province every year to countdown to the day until there is an end to gender based violence.
The Countdown Public Art Project works to increase the public’s awareness of gender-based violence. There are 10 Countdown public art mosaics across Ontario including, Pembroke, Eganville, Killaloe, Pikwaknagan First Nation, Peterborough-Nogojiwanong, North Bay, Carlton Place, Brantford, Almonte and Bancroft. All were created through community engagement from 2016 to 2022 and is supported through the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the Ontario Arts Council and the Toronto Arts Council. 
The next step for the Countdown Pebble Mosaic Project at Lookout Point Park is the behind the scenes work throughout the month of August. The members of Redefine arts will be taking the jig pieces made by the community and putting them together and cementing them in place to create the mosaic. Then from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9 there will be FireSide Chats held from noon to 4 p.m. held daily with the project’s story keeper Roberta Della-Picca. Everyone is welcome to attend and talk with her about their experiences with the project or how they are connected to the topic of gender-based violence.   
The official unveiling ceremony for the mosaic will be on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. and the community is welcome to attend and celebrate the finished project, or honour those affected by gender based violence. Those interested in more information are invited to visit the website www.reddressproductions.org. 
 



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local woman asks people to stop judging

By Chris Drost Bancroft This Week was contacted recently by a 60-year-old local woman, Norma Jean Millar, who wanted to share the challenges of finding ...

2022 Township of South Algonquin Road Inventory Condition Assessment

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter South Algonquin Township council got their 2022 Road Inventory Condition Assessment from Jewell Engineering Inc. at their meeting on ...

Preparing seating for the Coe Hill Fair

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Coe Hill Agricultural Fair is returning Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 and the board is preparing for the festivities. ...

Tweed and Company Teen Camp present Treasure Island

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ahoy mateys! Tweed and Company Theatre’s Young Company, It Takes a Village, Teen Camp presentation of Treasure Island ...

Community reflects on life and legacy of beloved activist and musician Jim McPherson

By Nate Smelle On Monday, June 27, Hastings Highlands lost one of the municipality’s most civically engaged citizens, with the passing of Jim McPherson. While ...

Inclusion award presented to area students

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Seven area students were presented with the North Hastings Community Integration Association’s Spirit of Inclusion Award before their graduations. Each student was ...

School reunion donates money to South Algonquin schools

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A South Algonquin students’ reunion, which included former pupils from several schools in Whitney and Sabine from the ...

Chief Stephen Hunter: A life in honour of future generations

By Nate Smelle The community is mourning the loss of Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini Algonquin Chief Stephen Hunter. On Monday, June 27, Hunter passed away from ...

Community bands together for Ukraine

By Nate Smelle On Feb. 24 Russia invaded Ukraine, causing Europe’s largest refugee crisis since the Second World War. According to the United Nations, at ...

COVID-19 updates for week of July 4

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter In Canada, as of June 24, the weekly change in cases was 15,047, while the weekly change in deaths ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support