Bancroft Santa Claus Parade a festive success

December 10, 2024
By Michael Riley
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Bancroft’s Santa Claus Parade was another festive success, with 33 units (floats and walkers) overall participating and hundreds of folks locally and from afar coming to witness this yearly holiday staple. Bancroft Lions Club members Laverne Stapley and Steve Scally comment on this year’s parade and how successful it was.
Since 1945, the Santa Claus parade has been held in Bancroft, and the Bancroft Lions have organized it every year except one year when the Town of Bancroft took it over. Scally and Stapley say that they turned it back over to the Lions when they realized how logistically intensive it was.
Local real estate agent, member of 100+ Women who Care and board chair of Maggie’s Resource Centre Cheryl Easton was this year’s parade marshal and was driven in the parade in an F-150 donated for the duration of the parade by Price Ford. She thought it was a lovely day for a parade and thought the light snow gave it a very festive feel.
“About a month ago, Laverne Stapley from the Lions Club reached out to ask if I would consider serving as their parade marshal. I was genuinely surprised and asked if there wasn’t someone more deserving of the honor. Laverne explained that, after discussing with the Lions Club members, they felt my service to the community made me a fitting choice. I shared with him that I contribute to the community not for recognition, but simply to make a difference. However, after some thoughtful persuasion from Laverne, I agreed to accept the role. It turned out to be a truly lovely day,” she says.
Stapley divulged this year’s float winners to Bancroft This Week on Dec. 9. In the best community float category, Birds Creek Public School took first place with their float “kids unwrapping gifts,” the Muse Gallery and Cafe took second place with their float “Nutcracker,” and the Piano Truck took home third place honours. In the best commercial category, Leveque Bros. took first place with their float “Whoville,” Dillabough Forest Products took second place with their float “Frosty Chipmunk,” and third place went to Sharett Construction with their float “Misfit Toys.”
Stapley says that first place in each category gets a trophy, while all winning floats get cheques.
“We’ll have the trophies done and will make a presentation at Santa House soon [TBA],” he says.
Stapley told Bancroft This Week that he though it was a bigger parade than usual and they had 33 units (floats and walkers) overall.
“Overall, it went very well. The crowd was really good. Anybody I’ve talked to was really impressed with it. The weather was awesome too. Perfect weather for the parade!”