Bancroft Santa Claus Parade a festive success

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bancroft’s Santa Claus Parade was another festive success, with 33 units (floats and walkers) overall participating and hundreds ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter This year, “the cutest little Santa Claus Parade that you’ve ever seen” is happening after all, after some ...

By Bill Kilpatrick December 6 marked the 35 anniversary the École Polytechnique shooting in Montreal. On that day in 1989 a man, armed with guns ...

By Bill Kilpatrick The 2024 North Hastings High School Christmas concert, called ‘Twas a month before Christmas, was held at the Bancroft Village Playhouse on ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hospice North Hastings held its first annual Lights of Love Memorial on Nov. 29 at their Hospice house ...

By Bill Kilpatrick Despite Kevin Taylor’s best efforts to get the word out it seems that people are still not fully understanding what exactly the ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Back for its second year after a long hiatus, the tree lighting in Whitney was back on Nov. ...

By Nate Smelle With the national strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers now in its second week, negotiations continue with the support of ...

By Bill Kilpatrick The North Hastings Economic Development Committee wants to send a message to those who visit, live, or do business in North Hastings: ...

By Nate Smelle Every year on Nov. 11 Canadians across the country set aside a few hours to show their appreciation for those who have served in ...