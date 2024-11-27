Delicious morning of pie making in Tudor and Cashel

November 26, 2024
By Michael Riley
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Tudor and Cashel Township had a pie baking class on Nov. 16 at their community centre, courtesy of the Ontario Seniors’ Accessibility Grant. Nine local ladies partook in this fun and educational event where they each learned to bake chicken pot pies and blueberry pies, and which Councillor Elain Holloway called “another wonderful time spent with community members.”
Holloway told Bancroft This Week that Linda Patterson, owner of Bordertown Café in Glen Alda (www.facebook.com/border-town-cafe/), educated the ladies on her pie-making technique. She says that Patterson grew up on a dairy farm in southwestern Ontario with no formal training, but she shared tips on her many years of pie-making experience.
“The aroma in the kitchen today, at the community centre, was intoxicating. I can say it was a room full of laughter and good cheer and I so enjoy being a part of the amazing activities and events we’ve been able to provide our residents and residents in neighbouring communities.
Our township clerk Nancy Carrol made all the necessary arrangements for today’s success. Thank you, Nancy and Linda, and all who participated to make today yet another success,” she says.
Holloway said they’re working on plans to have another hands-on pie making opportunity in the future. She says that Laurel Murray and Darlene Vielieger both commented on how important these events were to them, providing opportunities to socialize and getting to know their neighbours and reduce feelings of isolation.
“These are some of the primary reasons Tudor and Cashel Township have worked so hard to provide these gatherings for fellowship, education and making new friends or reacquainting old ones,” she says.
Holloway says that an invitation is open to anybody who’d like to come by the next Lunch and Learn event on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., presented by the Tudor and Cashel Historical Society’s volunteers Bob Clark, Marie Whittaker and Gina Sikama.
“[They] will be sharing their research, information and data collected to preserve the townships history.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of the Ontario Seniors Accessibility Grant,” she says.
Patterson told Bancroft This Week that she has done other classes in the past in North Kawartha and that her café is on the border of Hastings County and Peterborough County.
“When Nancy [Carrol] asked if I was interested, I jumped right in. The class was full and it was a huge success with a great group of people. There was lots of laughter and joking. Even the seasoned bakers said they learned new techniques,” she says. “I am looking forward to future opportunities.”By