Faraday Winter Fun Day back for third year

January 14, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Back for its third year, the Faraday Winter Fun Day will be happening on Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Faraday Community Centre at 13 Lower Faraday Road. Once again being put on by the Faraday Recreation Committee and the Faraday Firefighters Association, Family Day weekend can be celebrated in style and will feature a wide variety of winter activities for kids of all ages. Amanda Stone with the recreation committee told Bancroft This Week last year that the first year back was a blast, so they brought it back last year. Councillor John O’Donnell, Faraday council’s representative on the recreation committee, comments on this upcoming event.

The Faraday Winter Fun Day is modelled after the original Leonard E. Yaskolskie Winter Fun Day that used to take place at the Faraday Community Centre, and was brought back three years ago and proved to be very popular with the community. The day will feature two Zoo to You shows with meet and greet with the animals at 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and again from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by multiple local businesses, On the Friends of Faraday Facebook page on Jan. 10, they thanked these businesses and community members for bringing Zoo to You back for another year. They include; Pappy Auto Sales and Service, Connor McCracken Excavating, Emma Kearns, Rainbow Auto, Lou Freymond, Jack’s Butcher Shop, Simpson Masonry, Faraday Forestry Services and Mary Brown and Team.

On Feb. 15, there will also be fire trucks on display from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a barbecue from noon to 2 p.m., a campfire and marshmallows, a snowshoe trail (snowshoes provided), face painting, hot drinks, a skating rink (bring your own skates and helmets), a tobogganing hill (bring you own toboggan or use one available at the event), and many more indoor and outdoor activities.

O’Donnell told Bancroft This Week that it’ll be a pretty full day on Feb. 15 and that they have an added attraction this year; the family ice sculpture contest.

“It’ll be ice sculptures, snow sculptures, whatever everybody wants to tackle. But we thought since it’s Family Day we’ll put it out to the families, and no restrictions, it can be anywhere in our neck of the woods. North Hastings and not just limited to Faraday. People can do something at their home. I live on Bay Lake and they had their own family fun day the past couple of years and a lot of people did build ice sculptures and snow sculptures out on the lake. So, what we’re asking is people build the sculptures and then take a picture of them and send them in to our Friends of Faraday website on Facebook by Feb. 8,” he says.

O’Donnell reveals that the Lions’ Club has generously donated the prize money for the contest; $300 for the first prize, $200 for the second prize, and $100 for the third prize.

“So pretty nice prizes. We’re encouraging families to do it as a family. I think the Lions’ Club will help us out with the judging and then we’ll allot the prizes on the fun day weekend,” he says. “The recreation committee has been working hard getting everything ready for the event, so we look forward to another good year!”