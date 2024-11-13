Sports

Huskies win silver and gold

November 12, 2024

By Bill Kilpatrick

The North Hastings Highschool senior and junior boys’ volleyball teams are on fire this year as both teams moved on from the Bay of Quinte championships to the Central Ontario Championships. The senior boys team finished second overall in their district and then on Nov. 5 lost a heart breaker to the Quinte Christian team in the Bay of Quinte finals coming away with a hard-earned silver medal. Head Coach Alex Comrie could not be more proud of their performance on and off the court. In an email statement Comrie said, “Although there were countless moments of excellent volleyball, I am most proud of the boys’ representation of not only NHHS, but the entire Bancroft community. Their kindness and support of athletes from other schools was something complimented by coaches across the league and it is an honour to have coached this group. Special shoutout to Steve Brethour for all his time and volleyball experience that made us so successful all year long.”
It took 22 years but on Nov. 6 the Huskies junior boys volleyball team won their first gold medal at the Bay of Quinte championship since 2002. The team finished first overall in the district, never lost two straight sets all season, and then went undefeated at the Bay of Quinte championships. The coaches, Chip Gillis, Bill Dickey, and Chris Post were overjoyed at the boys’ performances. Post, who is a teacher candidate, and has only been with the team for three quarters of the season has still been able to witness the growth of the players, stating, “There’s been lots of development… and everything seems to be clicking right now. This is a great group of kids, they’re hard workers, and there’s no quit in them. Every game, they step up there and play their hardest.” Gillis agreed with Post’s assessment adding that a lot of their success has come with their mind set, “They are the most positive central focused team that I’ve coached. They don’t get down on each other, they support each other, and you can see it in their play. They come together after every play whether they score a point or don’t. They lift each other up.”
North Hastings Highschool is hosting the junior boys Central Ontario Championships on Nov. 14 and the senior boys will be competing the same day at Quinte Christian school in Belleville.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

South Algonquin supports DNSSAB resolution on homelessness

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Nov. 6, South Algonquin Township council voted to support the resolution from the District ...

Ad Hoc committee discusses advisory committee

By Bill Kilpatrick The Bancroft North Hastings Community Centre Ad Hoc Committee met on Nov. 7 and passed a resolution recommending to council that the ...

Tudor and Cashel stop to remember 

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tudor and Cashel Township observed Remembrance Day on Nov. 11 at the cenotaph in Gilmour beside the municipal ...

Community comes to the fore for Friends for Dinner

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Calling the past two weeks of Friends for Dinner “truly amazing,” organizer Kevin Taylor cited many donations they ...

The rewards and challenges of fostering animals

By Bill Kilpatrick In part two of Bancroft This Week’s series on Home Again we sat down with some local foster parents to hear about ...

Tudor and Cashel Trunk or Treat so good it was scary

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tudor and Cashel Township had their annual Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of the township community ...

Bancroft OPP costs jump by 20 per cent

By Bill Kilpatrick Bancroft is among a growing number of municipalities that are seeing their OPP billing statements rise by double digit percentages. At the ...

Working together to help the unhoused

By Bill Kilpatrick On Oct. 24 over 30 members of the faith community in Bancroft, along with community leaders, social service workers, and concerned citizens ...

Home Again giving back to community

By Bill Kilpatrick Christine Walker, the president of the board for Home Again, the local volunteer agency that rescues and rehomes cats and dogs, sat ...

Art Helps builds more than natural structures

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Art Helps: Connecting with Natural Materials-Plants, built more than a natural structure on Oct. 19 on the ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support