My favourite kinda trouble is released

January 24, 2023

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The album release concert for Bill Black’s new CD My favourite kinda trouble was sold out on Friday, Jan. 20. The Muse Gallery and Cafe was full of music lovers, family and friends to support Black on his first CD.
The CD is named after the main song of the album. It is a collection of 12 songs that Black has written over the past two to three years. Its his outlook on life and some of the experiences he has had, mixed with his whimsical and up beat music that sometimes has a fun twist of a word and a hidden meaning to the lyrics. The CD is genre diverse and touches in a mix of country, rock, folk and blues.
“When I am writing my own music and playing it, I kind of like an upbeat idea. Music is fun for me. Its my release, its a passion, been playing since I was a teenager and I am going to continue to play until I can’t,” says Black.
Black is from the Gooderham area and many of the contributing artists on the album stretch from Haliburton and Bancroft areas. So the release concert was held at The Muse Gallery and Cafe as way to say thank you to all those that helped put the album together. Black says that the album was one of the things on his bucket list.
“I’m 61, you know I don’t plan on touring across Canada. If I get attention that’s great, if not then I’m going to have fun playing music and I just wanted to say thanks,” Black explained.
Black is actually playing at different venues almost every weekend now from Sir Sam’s Ski Hill to the Haliburton Legion. Black says CD has opened a few doors and he will be playing music every weekend at different locations until April.
The concert at The Muse Gallery and Cafe started with an opening performance from Halliburton musician Albert Saxby and featured several of the local artists that contributed to the album’s creation.
Those interested in getting a CD or seeing Black perform are invited contact him by calling 647-544-3348, emailing music@billblack.com or visiting his Facebook page called BillBlackMusic. His music is also available on most streaming networks such as iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and Apple. Hard copy CD’s of the album are available for $15 each.



         

