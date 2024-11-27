Reid’s new book, Fiddle is Missing, invites readers to connect with nature

November 26, 2024

By Nate Smelle

Author Donna Reid is set to enchant readers with her latest release, Fiddle is Missing, a heartwarming tale for young readers that weaves together the themes of family, friendship, and the courage to face the unknown. The book is the latest addition to Reid’s growing collection of stories that bring the tiny world of bugs to life with rich imagination and a deep appreciation for the natural world.

Reid told Bancroft This Week that she wrote the book – which is being published by Studio Dreamshare Press – after attending a workshop on the “Emotional Freedom Technique.” Acknowledging that the workshop was designed to help participants build confidence in attaining their dreams, she said the facilitator kept using the example of writing a book as a goal. Within a very short time Reid said she felt drawn to her computer to write Fiddle is Missing. “It was like the book had been forming in my brain for years and all I needed was encouragement to put it down on paper,” said Reid. “My fifth-grade teacher, Mrs. Trotter assigned us the task of writing a children’s picture book and I really loved this task. I still have my book and the wonderful comments that she gave me. It’s amazing how encouragement from a teacher can have a lifelong impact.”

In Fiddle is Missing, readers are introduced to Twyla the firefly, who enjoys a peaceful life with her Grandma Fannie and Grandpa Fog in their cozy corner of the countryside. But when her cousin and best friend, Fiddle, goes missing right before the Ramblin’ River Bluegrass Festival, Twyla senses something is terribly wrong. As the festival begins, with its twinkling tunes filling the air, Twyla sets off on a courageous adventure to find Fiddle. Along the way, she discovers the true meaning of friendship, family, and navigating life’s challenges, even when the path ahead is uncertain.

When asked what she hopes her readers will take away from the book, Reid said: “Fiddle is Missing has a few lessons weaved into the story. I hope that my readers enjoy the characters but more importantly how they work together as a community, often despite their diversity. I also hope that the book brings awareness to the importance of co-existing with all of nature.”

Reid, a talented author with a flair for storytelling, draws inspiration from the natural beauty of her surroundings. Living in a rural area near Algonquin Park, Reid channels the wonder of the outdoors into her writing, imagining a hidden world where bugs lead fascinating lives full of heart, humor, and emotion. Readers of all ages will be captivated by the magical world she’s created—a place where tiny creatures face big adventures.

“When writing my book, I drew inspiration from nature by imagining what goes on in the world of bugs,” explained Reid. “Do they have relationships like we do? I find a firefly being able to light up or a monarch butterfly being able to fly from Canada to Mexico fascinating. If they can do all that, maybe there’s more going on than we can even imagine. I also drew inspiration from my childhood. I loved getting lost in books by Beatrix Potter. Her books inspired my creativity.”

“Although it’s a children’s book,” added Reid, “I think that parents and grandparents will enjoy reading the book – with or without their children. I really hope that my book makes readers smile, maybe even laugh out loud. That readers can just get lost in the world of bugs for a little while and feel the love and kindness that is held within the pages.”

Fiddle is Missing will be for sale on Amazon on Dec. 3, Reid said. She hopes that anyone who is interested in purchasing it will order it on that day, because the website’s algorithm boosts the book’s visibility if sales are high on the first day. Reid also plans to promote the book through a series of events planned for early in the new year at the North Hastings Public Library, Hastings Highlands Public Library and Pembroke Public Library.

While the dates and times of the events have yet to be determined, Reid said they will each feature a reading from the book, a “Q and A” session, and an opportunity to meet the author in person. Whether a long-time fan of Reid’s work or new to her enchanting world, this launch promises to be a memorable experience for all ages. Attendees will also have the chance to purchase a signed copy of Fiddle is Missing and learn more about the inspiration behind the story.

Reid encourages anyone interested in purchasing a copy and/or learning more about Fiddle is Missing, to visit her publisher’s website at: www.studiodreamshare.com. She also noted that anyone who signs up on their email list will receive more information about any of the upcoming events Studio Dreamshare Press has planned.