Shriners team up with BCT for Christmas Cake Sale

November 5, 2024

By Nate Smelle

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Algonquin Shrine Club is excited to announce the return of its Christmas Cake Sale. This annual fundraiser aims to support the Shriners Hospitals for Children, a network dedicated to providing specialized medical care for children in need.
Wayne Wiggins, a member of the Algonquin Shrine Club and one of the organizers of the campaign, highlighted a new partnership that enhances this year’s sale. The Shriners have teamed up with Bancroft Community Transit’s Wattle and Daub Café, which will supply homemade Christmas cakes to help raise funds for both organizations. This collaboration not only supports the Shriners but also benefits Bancroft Community Transit, a local nonprofit organization that provides essential door-to-door transportation services.
“This is a great partnership between two local nonprofit organizations working together for the benefit of our community,” Wiggins said. “This town is just amazing how they always get behind these sort of things. So many people here have hearts of gold.”
Giving a nod to Carol Hoover, the head cook at Wattle and Daub who was responsible for baking the Algonquin Shrine Club’s 500 Christmas Cakes, Wiggins said she tested at least half a dozen recipes before deciding on which one to use. Having tried all of them, Wiggins said this year’s Christmas Cakes are the best ones yet.
The collaboration between the Algonquin Shrine Club and BCT’s Wattle and Daub Cafe not only revitalizes a beloved community tradition but also highlights how much can be achieved when local not-for-profit organizations work together. Wiggins said the initiative exemplifies how local entities can unite for a common cause, amplifying their impact on the community.
Gwen Coish, director of operations at Bancroft Community Transit agrees. Like Wiggins, she sees many benefits for both organizations and the community coming from the new partnership.
“Every now and again a wonderful opportunity comes along, one that benefits everyone, and that’s what this is,” Coish told Bancroft This Week. “Not only is it a fundraising endeavour for BCT and for the Shriners, but there is the added bonus of shining the spotlight on BCT’s Wattle and Daub Café; sharing the story of its purpose and how revenues go back to the community that we serve. A perfect circle all centred around Carol’s deliciously homemade Wattle and Daub Christmas Cake.”
Operating the Shriners Hospitals for Children comes with substantial costs, in excess of $750 million annually. The funds raised through this cake sale contribute to world-class research, medical education, and innovative pediatric specialty care. The hospitals focus on various conditions, including burns, craniofacial issues, orthopedic problems, pediatric rehabilitation, and more.
For those interested in supporting this worthy cause, the cakes are now available for purchase. The Christmas cakes cost $23, Wiggins said, noting that they will be available for purchase directly from members of the Shrine Club in Bancroft and Minden. The Algonquin Shrine Club will also be selling cakes at various locations throughout Bancroft on Nov. 14, 15, 21, and 22. Locations where the Christmas Cakes will be on sale on the days include: Bancroft Foodland, TD Bank, the Kawartha Credit Union, and Scotiabank. The Shriners also plan to return to Foodland on Nov. 23 to sell any remaining cakes.
To learn more about the Shriners Hospitals for Children, visit their website at: www.shrinerschildrens.org/. For further details on the Algonquin Shrine Club and their ongoing efforts, visit:www.algonquinshrineclub.ca/.
For more information on BCT visit their website at: www.bancroftcommunitytransit.com/.



         

