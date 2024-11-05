Tudor and Cashel Trunk or Treat so good it was scary

November 5, 2024

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Tudor and Cashel Township had their annual Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of the township community centre on Oct. 31. A variety of vehicles, appropriately decorated for Halloween, handed out candy to kids and their families from across the township. Councillor Elain Holloway comments on this evening, which, to employ a tired but apt cliché, was so good it was scary.

Holloway told Bancroft This Week that it was difficult to sum up the Trunk or Treat in a short and simple way, but that it was amazing.

“Deputy Mayor Bob Bridger, resident Reg Dryden and my husband Larry Holloway worked diligently setting up our haunted house, items all of which were donated to Tudor and Cashel Township by Jim Bridger. Tami Hynes also provided items for the haunted house which included dressing up as ‘Chucky’ jumping up to surprise all who braved walking through. Several screams were heard indicating that task had been accomplished. Residents, business owners and employees from Tudor and Cashel and Limerick townships did a fabulous job filling up our Community Center parking lot for all our neighbourhood children to enjoy and participate in safe Hallowe’en Trunk or Treating. Jason Preston from Big Rock Eco Retreat [at the south end of Weslemkoon Lake in Denbigh], joined in this year making fresh cotton candy, a real treat,” she says.

One of the attendees, Frances Kitchen, who had a decorated trunk at the festivities told Bancroft This Week it was great.

“[There were] even more trunks than last year, and lots of kids,” she says.

Mandy Armstrong says they had a great time.

“It was our granddaughter Evalynn’s first Halloween and I think she’s hooked. She was wide eyed at all the brilliant costumes and we’ll definitely be back next year,” she says.

Preston from Big Rock Eco Retreat (www.bigrockecoretreat.com) told Bancroft This Week that his motivation to attend stemmed from a genuine passion for giving back to the community and introducing himself and his Eco Retreat to local residents.

“Halloween provided the perfect opportunity to connect with families, share some joy, and enjoy the fun of running our cotton candy machine.

While the turnout among the kids was modest this year, I’m confident that this event will continue to grow and thrive with each passing year. The spirit of community engagement was palpable, and I look forward to contributing to more events and supporting local initiatives in the future,” he says.

Holloway told Bancroft This Week that St. Ola’s Station (www.stolas.ca) manager

Lori and her husband Kevin, also owners of Summer Fun Rentals and Sales

(www.summerfunrentalsandsales.ca) drove up in their 1940s Willys Jeep, catching the attention of quite a few folks. She mentions that Kat Clay mentioned on the township Facebook page that she really appreciates the Trunk or Treat and it was really fun, as it’s been over 20 years since they were able to enjoy Halloween, as no children came to their house.

“Adults were able to mingle, make new friends or get reacquainted with old friends. Plans for next year are already underway as ideas were shared by all,” she says. “I am overjoyed to see our communities coming together in fellowship and want to personally thank everyone who took part.”