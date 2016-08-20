Hastings Highlands council is reviewing doubling its sale costs for shore road allowances.
A petition has been made to Hastings Highlands council to equalize its voting system.
Hastings Highlands council has until April 2017 to change its election process, according to a local constituent.
Hastings-Prince Edward MPP Todd Smith says local schools should be paying close attention to their hydro bills based on provincial school stats.
As previously reported in Bancroft This Week, the town is acquiring the historic train station, and will be relocating town offices there sometime in the new year. The deal involves the back taxes owed the town by the chamber of commerce.
Following the bombshell announcement of Wollaston deputy fire chief Dave Jackson’s resignation from the department two weeks ago, five more senior firefighters have resigned, including the fire chief. Jackson, at the time of his resignation, pointed to “a couple of council members” bringing a new direction causing him to feel uncomfortable, and not valued or appreciated by part of council.
In an effort to stop the growth of its sewer deficit, which is threatening Bancroft’s financial capacity, the town council has decided to double sewer rates in 2017. In addition, water rates will increase by nearly six per cent. So if you are currently paying $50 a month for each, next year you will pay $100 for sewer and $53 for water.
Bancroft OPP are looking for two men following a robbery at Bancroft's Canadian Tire last night.
In a letter dated Dec. 1 and addressed to Wollaston Township, deputy fire chief Dave Jackson submitted his resignation effective the end of the year. Jackson has been part of the fire department for over 35 years.
At a special meeting last week, Bancroft’s town council voted to “acquire” the restored railway station downtown. Plans are to convert the building into the town offices.
Council held a public meeting Nov. 23 to bring locals up to speed on voter discrepancies within its current ward voting system. Currently, two councillors are elected for each ward. The mayor is elected at large and the deputy mayor is appointed from amongst elected councillors.
In small town Ontario, including this region, Santa Claus parades are often organized by the local Lions club. This is the case in Apsley, in Barry’s Bay, and in Bancroft. The Bancroft club was formed at the end of the Second World War. It staged a Santa Claus parade the same year. Although there had been parades before, since 1945 it’s been a Lions project.
For the second Christmas season in Wollaston Township, local community volunteer Patty Embury, and her large collection for supporters and helpers have been gathering and distributing food and Christmas gifts for folks at risk of missing out.
“Everyone needs a good place to go where the staff are helpful and really nice.” The Lifehouse Support Centre at 23 Bridge St. West in Bancroft has been supplying free laundry, an affordable lunch, hot beverages, a needle exchange program, and peer support services to marginalized people in need for seven years.
It was a packed house at the annual Holiday Art Carnival at A Place for the Arts on Dec. 17. With arts and crafts for the kids, a holiday themed photo booth, live music, classic yuletide stories, mulled cider, homemade hot chocolate, and a community potluck there was something for everyone.
She told council, “I would love to be back in Hastings Highlands. There are so many residents here that would benefit from Community Care services. I’d love to have some of our wellness programming here and I’d love to support you in whatever way you feel would benefit your residents. I’m willing to engage in conversations about that.”
Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) has elected its 2017 chair.
Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board (HPEDSB) elected its North Hastings trustee as its new chair.
Wollaston Reeve Graham Blair has returned to Wollaston council.
The Highland Animal Relief Team moved its annual Kritter Kringle dog show and silent auction to the Legion in Bancroft, where dogs and their owners took to the stage on Dec. 3.
Robert Perkins grew up in Chicago, but developed a deep love for the quiet and solitude of the country. Not long after graduating from Southern Illinois University in 1971 with a degree in arts and education, he moved to Ontario.
Antoine L’Estage won out against harsh conditions in his 2015 Subaru WRX STI at this year’s Rally of the Tall Pines — even up against conditions that put 14 other cars out of the race.
The following are responses to questions sent a few days after the North Hastings High School Huskies 3-2 loss to the Red Hawks of Haliburton Highlands Secondary School in the Central Ontario Secondary School Athletics (COSSA) championship final on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Thomas A. Stewart Secondary in Peterborough.
This weeks sports highlights in local hockey...
On Thursday Sept. 29 Bird’s Creek Public School participated in the Terry Fox Run. Kids were asked to run, jog, walk or bike around the ...
This week's hockey highlights for the Vito’s Pizzeria Peewee Jets, Parkview Dental/Canadian Tire Bantam C and Bierworth Read-Mix Bantam Jets.
Sea Cadets North Hastings kicked off a new year this month. Youth ages 12 to 18 gathered to set up classrooms and decorate the Dungannon ...
Nick van der Woude and partner Michael Bushuk finished first at the 134th Annual Royal Canadian Henley Regatta in St. Catharines. Van der Woude said ...
On Wednesday, June 22 and 23, 22 teams comprised of students in Grades 5 to 8 at York River Public School competed in the first ever Spike-A-Mania. Spike-A-Mania was a two day long Spikeball tournament run by Mr. Beauchamp at York River Public School. There were four divisions for Spike-A-Mania; a boys and girls division for the juniors Grade 5 and 6, and boys and girls division for intermediate. The Junior Good Team and The Fireballs won the junior divisions while the French Spikeballers and the Dank Team won the intermediate divisions. Congratulations to Johanna Hill and Ray Redmond for winning Spikeball sets through a random drawing of participant names. Despite some clouds and cool winds in the morning a great was had by all.
On Saturday, June 4, the Brinklows Bancroft Taxi T-Hawks played their last home game of the season.
What is Pickleball, you ask? Pickleball is actually a combination of three sports – tennis, badminton and ping pong (table tennis). The game is played ...
Over the course of the last month you probably saw the student band of North Hastings High School at one event or another.
Now that the turkey has been picked clean, the wrapping paper recycled, and holiday music has finally departed the airwaves, it might be time to reflect on the message which the writer who virtually invented modern Christmas celebrations was trying to get across. I refer of course to Charles Dickens, the author of A Christmas Carol, a book which was first published over a century and a half ago.
The BBIA would like to remind visitors and residents to think about the overall impact of shopping dollars and to support the businesses that benefit our common interest. By buying goods and services locally, you contribute to a tradition that was established in the mid-1800s and there’s a profound benefit in keeping your money in town. Our communities depend on it.
I was in the Thrift Warehouse just outside of Bancroft last week to talk about their new smash room opening in January. It’s a really cool idea. For a stipend you will get a couple of thrift pieces, most likely glasses, and get to smash them in a safe environment. Talk about therapy.
There’s a new face scheduled to grace the front of Canada’s $10 bill soon — and it belongs to a black woman.
It was a Tuesday, much like this one (Dec. 13). I was laying out the paper when I came upon a Home Again submission. Two young cats were up for adoption. I read the submission over, sent off the page and picked up my phone. “I’m bringing home a cat,” I texted my boyfriend. “He got in a cat fight. His name is Oliver. It says no one likes black cats.” “You’re allergic to cats,” he replied.
What’s wrong with our men? How do we unravel the weaves of this rope? How do we move forward when most of our politicians are men? Where to start?
Late last November, Hydro One put a moratorium on disconnects. For another winter, electricity will not be cut for those who can’t afford their bills — most with good reason.
Christopher Martin had to turn down the power on his homebuilt 1993 Subaru Impreza when he took me out for a practice run the night before the 2016 Rally of the Tall Pines (ROTP). He didn’t want to strain the drivetrain, or lose grip in the foul weather that night.
This fall, an incident involving the OPP occurred just south of Bancroft. A man abruptly stopped his car on Hwy. 62 with the motor running, and sprinted off toward some brush near a number of houses. After the police arrived, they found the man 150 metres in the middle of a swampy area. As the officers approached, he initially wouldn’t respond, then claimed to have a gun in the pocket of his hoodie.