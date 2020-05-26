General News

Naturalists record 100+ species during annual Birdathon

May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020

By Nate Smelle

Every spring the Bancroft Field Naturalist Club gathers to take part in Bird Studies Canada’s Great Canadian Birdathon. While this year’s initiative looked somewhat different than usual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the club still managed to conduct their study last weekend.
While respecting restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the virus a small group of naturalists gathered just before sunset on Saturday evening in the parking lot of the old Ministry of Transportation building on Hwy 28 to observe the magnificent annual return of the chimney swifts nesting in the building’s brick chimney. Known to congregate in flocks numbering in the thousands during migration, what makes this species return to the area so special is how it can be seen circling above traditional roosting sites such as, large old fashioned chimneys. As a threatened species the chimney swift receives automatic species protection under Ontario’s Endangered Species Act.
The club’s past president Terry Bradt said the group observed approximately 100 chimney swifts circling and diving into their roost at the MTO building on Saturday. Later in the season he said the flock can grow in number to more than 1,000 birds.
The next morning another small faction of citizen scientists from the Naturalist Club reconvened at the Bronson Marsh to continue with their study. With many bird populations across the country in decline due to a variety of pressures such as reductions in insect numbers, habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change, the information gathered by the club during the Great Canadian Birdathon will help Bird Studies Canada monitor the health of populations throughout Canada.
Speaking to this year’s findings, Bradt said “With the combined totals of the various members who participated in our Great Canadian Birdathon from 6 p.m. May 23 to 6 p.m. May 24, we ended up with a total of 106 species. Not bad at all.”
Thanking everyone who participated in the Birdathon locally for their enthusiasm and support, he noted that a portion of the funds raised through the initiative from sponsorships will go to Bird Studies Canada, while a small percentage will go back to the club to be used for future citizen science-based initiatives.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Golf bringing families together during ongoing pandemic

May 27, 2020 By Michael Riley Canada has nearly six million golfers who either play frequently or are more occasional players of the game. The ...

Loving life at 105 and still going strong

May 26, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The public has been social distancing and self-isolating for months, but the special occasion of a birthday can bring ...

Climate activist and stewardship council work together to ‘green’ Bancroft

May 26, 2020 By Nate Smelle Thanks to Bancroft 10-year-old climate striker Brynn Kilpatrick and Ian Hendry on behalf of the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council, ...

Graphite Bible Camp reacts to provincial announcement

May 26, 2020 By Chris Drost This is the second in a series of reports about large camps in the region and how they are ...

COVID-19, what is next for the community?

May 26, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore COVID-19 and what is next for the community were the two topics that were discussed during the Peterborough and ...

Auto sales decline with COVID-19

May 21, 2020 By Michael Riley Automotive sales have taken a hit during COVID-19 due to the restrictions on non-essential businesses put in place by ...

Bancroft Curling Club launches mask-making initiative

May 19, 2020 By Nate Smelle Over the past few months people from communities throughout North Hastings have been finding ways to work together while ...

Long weekend marks beginning of Ontario’s reopening

May 19, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last week, just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend, the provincial government announced that some seasonal services ...

Radio host reflects on covering pandemic

May 19, 2020 By Nate Smelle Bancroft’s Moose FM radio broadcaster/reporter Mathew Reisler has been on the front lines covering the COVID-19 pandemic since it ...

Feds earmark $500 million for arts, culture and sports

May 19, 2020 By Chris Drost On May 8 the federal government announced $500 million for the arts, culture sector and sport sector to help ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support