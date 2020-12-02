Everything is moving ahead with caution at Loyalist

By Chris Drost

The Bancroft campus of Loyalist College is not currently open for business but staff members continue to carry out their roles by serving clients remotely. Most programs are only available virtually, but the college recently arranged for some skills-based courses to be offered in-person.

“We had a lot of students waiting for certain courses and recently received approval to run CPR/First Aid, Chainsaw Certificate and Working at Heights in Bancroft. We are happy to be able to provide training to those who have been so patiently waiting,” says Maureen Kelly, continuing education coordinator at Loyalist College. Each of these courses had a hands-on component that required skills-based learning.

“Students were advised of COVID-19 protocols and everyone complied with everything and were happy to be there. This was wonderful being able to do that,” says Kelly. Easily 70 students were able to complete this training.

Loyalist will continue to move forward as things allow, Kelly says, “but with everything, things can change.”

Staff at the college continue to be in touch with both students and employers and some new online opportunities for continuing education courses will be coming soon in the new year.

“Everything is moving ahead with caution,” says Kelly.