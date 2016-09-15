General News » Sports

‘V’ for Vikings

September 15, 2016

Sea Cadets North Hastings kicked off a new year this month. Youth ages 12 to 18 gathered to set up classrooms and decorate the Dungannon Recreation Centre for training over the next few months. It’s not too late to join. All are welcome to come and build leadership skills every Wednesday night. There is no membership fee. Contact Stephane Richer at 299viking@gmail.com for more information. From left, back; Kendra McCoy, Logan Kauffeldt, Mateo Wealch, Ian Plumb, Justin Post, Gavin Arnott, Dana Wilkes, and Elizabeth Wannamaker. From left, front; Sonora Plumb, Ronen Huygens, Brady Whiteside, Samantha Busby, and Jack Scott. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

Sea Cadets North Hastings kicked off a new year this month. Youth ages 12 to 18 gathered to set up classrooms and decorate the Dungannon Recreation Centre for training over the next few months. It’s not too late to join. All are welcome to come and build leadership skills every Wednesday night. There is no membership fee. Contact Stephane Richer at 299viking@gmail.com for more information. From left, back; Kendra McCoy, Logan Kauffeldt, Mateo Wealch, Ian Plumb, Justin Post, Gavin Arnott, Dana Wilkes, and Elizabeth Wannamaker. From left, front; Sonora Plumb, Ronen Huygens, Brady Whiteside, Samantha Busby, and Jack Scott.
/ SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Gamers welcome at Bancroft library

Video games will soon be available at the Bancroft Public Library (BPL).

To date, this is the oldest picture of Bancroft’s Hastings Street recorded by the Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum. It was taken around 1875. / SUBMITTED

Using history to fund historical site

The Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum is hosting a visually interactive trip down memory lane.

Naloxone to be distributed to opioid addicts

A new program is looking to quell the use of opioids in Ontario.

Local activist comes out of his shell for turtle species

A local man is hoping to inspire locals to save endangered species.

New committe for non-profit

Council members from Bancroft’s sister townships have formed a volunteer committee with the North Hastings Non-Profit Housing Corporation.

Study continues for dog bylaw

By Tony Pearson Bancroft council took a look last week at a new bylaw to regulate the number, behaviour, and charges for dogs in the ...

Hastings Highlands debating residential shipping containers

The other day, it occurred to me that duck camp was right around the corner. This thought caused me to go through the checklist of things I need to organize before late-September comes. They are licences, firearms, ammunition, calls, blinds, hunting clothes, boots, waders, GPS units, decoys, batteries, cameras, SD cards, boat, motor, camo cloth and pickled eggs.

Electoral reform town hall greets enthusiasts and skeptics

Hastings—Lennox and Addington MP Mike Bossio hosted an electoral reform town hall last week to inform community members about alternatives to Canada’s first past the post (FPTP) voting system.

Paramedics’ mental health paramount

The Government of Ontario is prioritizing mental health for emergency service workers.

The hippest viewing party in town

Three local businesses are coming together for a great cause to honour a famous Canadian band.