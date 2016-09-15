‘V’ for Vikings

Video games will soon be available at the Bancroft Public Library (BPL).

The Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum is hosting a visually interactive trip down memory lane.

A new program is looking to quell the use of opioids in Ontario.

A local man is hoping to inspire locals to save endangered species.

Council members from Bancroft’s sister townships have formed a volunteer committee with the North Hastings Non-Profit Housing Corporation.

By Tony Pearson Bancroft council took a look last week at a new bylaw to regulate the number, behaviour, and charges for dogs in the ...

The other day, it occurred to me that duck camp was right around the corner. This thought caused me to go through the checklist of things I need to organize before late-September comes. They are licences, firearms, ammunition, calls, blinds, hunting clothes, boots, waders, GPS units, decoys, batteries, cameras, SD cards, boat, motor, camo cloth and pickled eggs.

Hastings—Lennox and Addington MP Mike Bossio hosted an electoral reform town hall last week to inform community members about alternatives to Canada’s first past the post (FPTP) voting system.

The Government of Ontario is prioritizing mental health for emergency service workers.

Three local businesses are coming together for a great cause to honour a famous Canadian band.