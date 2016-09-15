‘V’ for Vikings

September 15, 2016
Sea Cadets North Hastings kicked off a new year this month. Youth ages 12 to 18 gathered to set up classrooms and decorate the Dungannon Recreation Centre for training over the next few months. It’s not too late to join. All are welcome to come and build leadership skills every Wednesday night. There is no membership fee. Contact Stephane Richer at 299viking@gmail.com for more information. From left, back; Kendra McCoy, Logan Kauffeldt, Mateo Wealch, Ian Plumb, Justin Post, Gavin Arnott, Dana Wilkes, and Elizabeth Wannamaker. From left, front; Sonora Plumb, Ronen Huygens, Brady Whiteside, Samantha Busby, and Jack Scott.
/ SARAH SOBANSKI Staff