Letters » Submissions

Ontario’s Climate Change Action Plan

January 12, 2017

Scientists agree 2016 was the hottest year ever recorded. Whether it was higher costs due to a hotter summer or more severe flooding because of a faster spring melt, families and businesses — both urban and rural — felt the impact of climate change right here in Ontario. These same consequences are also being felt on a global scale. Recognizing this, governments, businesses and citizens from around the world are taking action to fight climate change by committing to significantly reduce the amount of greenhouse gas pollution we emit. As a green leader, Ontario is committed to doing its part.

Last fall, the federal government announced its plan to fight climate change that will soon see the entire country covered by a carbon price. Within that framework, Ontario is moving forward with our Climate Change Action Plan, which includes putting a cap on the amount of emissions businesses can release into the atmosphere. We’re taking this approach because it guarantees GHG reductions at the cheapest price possible for families and businesses, unlike a carbon tax scheme which would cost four times more without guaranteeing any reductions. Ontario is also reinvesting every dollar collected, allowing us to support up to $8.3 billion in green projects that fight climate change like transit, electric vehicle incentives and housing retrofits. These investments will help families and businesses reduce costs and make the switch to non-polluting choices easier and less expensive. This is a fair, responsible approach that has the support of third-party experts, businesses and other governments.

We know that the longer we wait to act on climate change, the more it will cost us. Canadian business leaders agree, recently penning an open letter to Prime Minister Trudeau calling the global shift to a low-carbon economy a “major economic opportunity and a vital environmental responsibility for Canada.” Being a leader puts Ontario in the best position for long-term economic growth, allowing us to benefit from the opportunities and new jobs that will come with this transition. Our Climate Change Action Plan will help us do that.

With national carbon pricing being the new reality, we’ve worked hard to lead from the middle ground, balancing the need for action with what’s best for Ontario families and businesses. Together with our Action Plan, we can make sure our children and grandchildren are poised for success in the new low-carbon economy.

Glen Murray, Ontario’s Minister of the Environment and Climate Change

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

DiManno takes peace bond

Charges against long-time Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno have been dropped after she agreed to a peace bond.

Power outages impact thousands

By Sarah Sobanski More than 5,000 Bancroft and surrounding area Hydro One customers were left in the dark because of winter storms. Between Jan. 4 ...

Wollaston discusses future of fire department; library board has inaugural meeting

Wollaston Township council has appointed Jason Post as interim fire chief.

EORN wants to improve Internet

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network has announced it wants provincial and federal governments to support a $200 million project to bring Internet access to the region.

Town reviews 2016, plans for ’17

Bancroft’s chief officials feel that council and staff accomplished a lot in 2016. They all noted however that the water and wastewater crisis remains to be solved.

Heather Sararas and her mother on the day that they met after 47 years. Heather was “scooped” by a child welfare agency when she was four in what has become known as the ’60s Scoop of aboriginal children in Canada following the closure of most residential schools. / SUBMITTED

Journey continues for Heather Sararas

In May 2016, this newspaper carried the remarkable story of local social worker Heather Sararas, who was not searching, but to her joy accidentally found her birth mother. Sararas learned that at the age of four she was “scooped” from her mother during the now infamous ’60s Scoop of aboriginal children in Canada following the closure of most residential schools.

Ketha Newman stands outside of her family cabin in Monteagle. It’s one of the many scenes featured in her new colouring book. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

Bancroft backwoods go national in new colouring book

A new book is shedding light on the beautiful hidden landscapes of Bancroft and surrounding area.

Bancroft man charged with sexual assault

A Bancroft man has been charged with sexually assaulting an underage victim in 2002.

Council plans to increase shore road allowances

Hastings Highlands council is reviewing doubling its sale costs for shore road allowances.

Hydro costs hit schools

Hastings-Prince Edward MPP Todd Smith says local schools should be paying close attention to their hydro bills based on provincial school stats.