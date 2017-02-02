Headline News

MPP starts school closure petition

February 2, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

Prince Edward-Hastings MPP Todd Smith has started a petition to draw attention to rural school closures.

Last year’s accommodation review process by the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board suggested that five elementary schools in North Hastings could be amalgamated into two.

“The Maynooth and the northern ones are kind of on hold right now,” said Smith. “I think it’s something that will be discussed again in the future but so far those ones are off the table for this spring.”

Smith announced via press release that he launched the petition in light of the process threatening a number of schools in small, rural communities. Parents and community members contacted him with their concerns of losing their local schools. The process is studying closing schools in Sophiasburgh and Madoc Township in June.

“I think the government doesn’t want to have long discussions about this. They know that they’re in a pinch and they want to close these schools. They’ve really limited the involvement of the communities,” said Smith.

While the petition doesn’t focus on any one area, Smith encouraged North Hastings residents to show their support for rural schools.

“The petition is pretty generic. It doesn’t mention any part of Prince Edward-Hastings riding. I think if people in North Hastings want to sign the petition it would be good to have a bunch of people from North Hastings because at least it will show the school board and the province that people in North Hastings care about having a school in their community as well,” said Smith. “I think it’s a strong message to send. If they don’t send the message then they’ll be more likely to move on to the residual recommendations that remain and acting on them.”

He added, “They’ve put the North Hastings ones on hold but they haven’t yanked them off the table.”

Prince Edward-Hastings constituents can sign the petition at www.toddsmithmpp.ca/oppose_rural_school_closures_petition.

“If you don’t have a school or a hospital nearby, good luck keeping families in your community. Good luck keeping anybody really.”

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston deputy reeve resigns

More evidence of disarray emerged at the Jan. 24 regular Wollaston Township council meeting. The resignation of Deputy Reeve Marilyn Brickles followed the day after the meeting.

Council ‘laughing stock’: mayor

Bancroft’s Mayor Bernice Jenkins usually spends her opening remarks at council on developments in county and other levels of government, and on good news announcements. Not so at last week’s meeting. Instead, she delivered a blast at what she feels is a dysfunctional town council. Finding recent behaviour by councillors “bewildering,” she proclaimed that council lacked respect for each other, for the mayor, and for town staff. She declared a lack of team spirit, along with an absence of a common sense of direction.

MPP starts school closure petition

Prince Edward-Hastings MPP Todd Smith has started a petition to draw attention to rural school closures.

NHHS teacher is Canada’s music teacher of the year

Bancroft can now lay further claim to musical excellence. Dianne Winmill of North Hastings High School has been proclaimed MusicCounts Teacher of the Year. MusiCounts is a division of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the people who hand out the JUNO awards). It was established about a decade ago to “recognize the hard work and dedication of music teachers in keeping music education available to young Canadians.”

Gardens coming to Maynooth

Harvest the North wants to garden in Hastings Highlands. The North Hastings Community Trust initiative has begun planning community gardens for Maynooth and its public school students this spring — when it’s hoping to have received close to $700,000 in Ontario Trillium Foundation grants.

Old Tin Shed to expand online 

Bancroft’s Old Tin Shed has received more than $14,000 towards a new Internet-based store.

Flu season peaking in January

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is warning residents across the county that flu season is peaking now.

Eagles Nest development funding granted

For thousands of years, the Bancroft cliffs have impressed visitors and settlers. Now the story of the first of these visitors will be told, as trail and conservation groups partner with the Algonquin nation, locally and provincially, to tell “The Algonquin Story” along the trails at Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park.

Council pushes free tap vote 

After a series of demonstrations at the Millennium Park water tap, the audience at Club 580 cheered when Councillor Mary Kavanagh’s motion to immediately decide on shutting off the free public tap failed by a vote of four to three. In favour of suspending the rules to proceed with the issue were Kavanagh, Councillor Charles Mullett and Councillor Barry McGibbon. Voting against were Mayor Bernice Jenkins, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins, Councillor Bill Kilpatrick and Councillor Tracy McGibbon.

DiManno takes peace bond

Charges against long-time Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno have been dropped after she agreed to a peace bond.