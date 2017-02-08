Dream guide out for area anglers

February 8, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

The Bancroft Area Stewardship Council has released the Bancroft and Area Stocked Lakes and Access Guidebook — and it’s swimming off the shelves.

The new book — published in partnership with the Bancroft Area Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee and Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry — sold out of its first print of 200 copies. All copies stocked at its release celebration at Bancroft Canadian Tire were sold by 2 p.m. the same day, Feb. 2. The book is for local anglers, tourists, cottagers and anyone looking for tips and tricks to access local lakes from Apsley through North Hastings and up to Whitney.

Chair of BASC Steve Wilkins said the advisory committee has worked very hard over the last few years to build the book.

“It’s great for locals because it will add a number of lakes to your inventory. There’s 140 lakes that are in the book,” said Wilkins at the book’s release celebration. “What the book explains is location, stocking history, talks about access and gives you a map of the lake and depth and so on of the lake. Every page is about that one lake that’s been stocked. So it’s a really positive opportunity to get out and do some great fishing.”

He added, “We want Bancroft to become a destination rather than a drive-through. We think this is one of the tools that can help that. Stop in, stay at a motel, and go for a good fish. That’s what we want to see.”

According to the book’s press release, there is an Angler’s Diary page so book carriers can record each fishing tip; five colour pages describing in detail the habits and habitat of brook, lake, brown and rainbow trout and splake; and depth contour maps for featured lakes. It also features comment sections, which Wilkins encouraged readers to share with the council once they’re filled out.

“We’re open to any comments that people have about how we can improve it,” said Wilkins, suggesting that more editions of the book could printed as comments come in. “We’re willing to amend, add, subtract — whatever we need to do to make the book a good thing.”

The book costs $25. Proceeds go to BASC volunteer efforts. The release stated the programs provided by the volunteers of the BASC board of directors include the Eagles Nest Memorial Trail, the sale of trees and shrubs for landowners, a nesting box program, an advertising campaign in partnership with the MNRF and CrimeStoppers on illegal dumpings and a local food initiative.

“I’m excited about this because the book was developed all by local people and all the profits are going to stay in the community,” said Ian Hendry who is on the council’s board of directors. He assured Bancroft This Week that another print of 500 copies would be distributed to stores soon.

“It’s the talk of the town right now,” he joked. “The response from everyone has been really great.”

The book is available at Bancroft Canadian Tire, Vance Motors, the Bancroft and District Chamber of Commerce, Ashlie’s Books, Red Steer Butcher Shop, Chersher’s Outdoor Store, Lock Stock and Barrel, York River Meats, Re/Max Country Classics and Maynooth Gas. They’re also available online at bancroftstewardship.ca.