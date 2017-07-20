Bancroft Ridge Golf Course officially opens

July 20, 2017

From left, co-owner of Bancroft Ridge Golf Club Danny Jackson, general manager of Bancroft’s chamber of commerce Greg Webb, co-owner John Puffer, Bancroft acting mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe celebrate the opening of the club July 11. / JIM EADIE Special to This Week

By Jim Eadie

A large crowd gathered July 11, on a beautiful summer afternoon to celebrate the official grand opening of the new Bancroft Ridge Golf Club located at 30 Nicklaus Drive off of Chemaushgon Road.

“We have the most spectacular views of any golf course,” said John Puffer, project manager and co-owner. “This is the only 18-hole course in the area, and the only driving range.”

Since purchasing the property three months ago, the new owners have spent time and money on new equipment, and upgrading the greens and fairways. Kitchen facilities have been upgraded for the restaurant, bar, and patio for anyone planning a wedding or a meeting. Serviced building lots are available, in fact five lots have been purchased in the past three months already.

“Our motto is: Great golf at a great price,” said Puffer. “We encourage people from the community to come out and play our course.” Puffer noted that the club is offering price reductions and several new promotions to encourage new golfers, and new members. “We have already gone from 28, to 52 members since this spring,” he said.

“This local community has made us feel really welcome,” said co-owner Danny Jackson who is the former director of golf at Deerhurst Resort in Gravenhurst. “We wanted a fresh start, and we want to make this an active lifestyle community.”

“I would like to say congratulations, and welcome to Bancroft,” said Mike Bossio, MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

“This place will draw tourism into the area,” noted Andrew Redden economic development officer for Hastings County. “Hastings County economic development plans focus on tourism for economic development, and this fits in well.”

Bancroft acting mayor Paul Jenkins welcomed the new business to Bancroft, and promised continued support from the municipality.