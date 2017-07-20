General News

Bancroft Ridge Golf Course officially opens

July 20, 2017

From left, co-owner of Bancroft Ridge Golf Club Danny Jackson, general manager of Bancroft’s chamber of commerce Greg Webb, co-owner John Puffer, Bancroft acting mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe celebrate the opening of the club July 11.  / JIM EADIE Special to This Week

By Jim Eadie

A large crowd gathered July 11, on a beautiful summer afternoon to celebrate the official grand opening of the new Bancroft Ridge Golf Club located at 30 Nicklaus Drive off of Chemaushgon Road.

“We have the most spectacular views of any golf course,” said John Puffer, project manager and co-owner. “This is the only 18-hole course in the area, and the only driving range.”

Since purchasing the property three months ago, the new owners have spent time and money on new equipment, and upgrading the greens and fairways. Kitchen facilities have been upgraded for the restaurant, bar, and patio for anyone planning a wedding or a meeting. Serviced building lots are available, in fact five lots have been purchased in the past three months already.

“Our motto is: Great golf at a great price,” said Puffer. “We encourage people from the community to come out and play our course.” Puffer noted that the club is offering price reductions and several new promotions to encourage new golfers, and new members. “We have already gone from 28, to 52 members since this spring,” he said.

“This local community has made us feel really welcome,” said co-owner Danny Jackson who is the former director of golf at Deerhurst Resort in Gravenhurst. “We wanted a fresh start, and we want to make this an active lifestyle community.”

“I would like to say congratulations, and welcome to Bancroft,” said Mike Bossio, MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

“This place will draw tourism into the area,” noted Andrew Redden economic development officer for Hastings County. “Hastings County economic development plans focus on tourism for economic development, and this fits in well.”

Bancroft acting mayor Paul Jenkins welcomed the new business to Bancroft, and promised continued support from the municipality.

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Beaver dam monitoring landowners’ responsibility

Damages caused by bursting beaver dams could fall to you. That’s according to the province, but it’s up for some debate between local works managers, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and the Ministry of Transportation.

Algonquins elect representatives

After a long campaign, members from the Algonquin Nation recently elected nine Algonquin Negotiation Representatives (ANRs) to represent their communities’ interests during treaty negotiations between the Algonquins of Ontario and the governments of Canada and Ontario.

New date for reeve’s appeal

Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair has been given a new date to have his appeal heard of a recent conviction for impaired driving in Bancroft Court of Justice on March 14.

Hastings Highlands council wants development promises

Hastings Highlands councillors are butting heads with county representatives over economic development funding.

Mayor remembers councillor

People in Maynooth and area, in fact all of Hastings Highlands and the North Hastings areas were deeply saddened this past week, upon hearing of the sudden death of Bert Cannon of Maple Leaf. Bert was born in Maynooth, the son of Sam and Ethel Cannon, one of ten children, raised right in the hamlet where some remained their whole lives.

OCWA out, town searches for new provider

The arduous process of selecting a provider to look after the water and wastewater services in Bancroft for the next five years is moving forward.

Head of area water treatment business fined

On June 7, 2017 Danny Shamon of Guelph pleaded guilty to and was convicted of one count of failing, as an officer or director of a corporation, to prevent the corporation from committing an unfair practice contrary to the Consumer Protection Act, 2002.

Province ‘overhauling’ school review process

The province is putting a hold on school accommodations reviews in a bid to further support rural and northern education.

Bancroft hears auditor’s report

Joanna Park and Dwayne Potter of Collins Barrow Chartered Accountants presented council with the auditor’s report for 2016 during their meeting on June 27. Though the report revealed the town’s finances are still not in the best of shape, it also provided a glimmer of hope, showing that they are trending towards improvement.

Former mayor appeals to OMB

The Ontario Municipal Board is reviewing Hastings Highlands council’s at-large voting decision.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support