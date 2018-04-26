Province planning for floods

By Sarah Sobanski

The province wants you to protect your property from flooding this year.

With heavy rains and flooding events increasing every year, the province says people need to be prepared for flood season. It released tips earlier this month on how to protect your home.

According to the province, ways to reduce the risk of flooding include:

Installing a backflow prevention valve

Fixing cracks in the basement

Making sure downspouts are directed away from the home

Disconnecting foundation drains from the sewer system and installing a sump pump

Fixing the grading around the property so that the ground slopes away from the home

“Appropriate insurance coverage can also help protect you from financial losses if you experience flood damage,” the province stated. “Insurance companies offer different types and levels of coverage and assess the risks of each property individually.”

The province said the increase in extreme weather events is a result of climate change. It said it’s “taking action to better protect our environment and help residents adapt to a changing climate through the Climate Change Action Plan.” It’s also redesigning its disaster recovery programs.

Locally, Renfrew County took advantage of this program following floods last year. “Between 2011 and 2016, the province activated its disaster recovery programs in 56 municipalities and provided over $40 million in provincial assistance. Last year alone, Ontario set aside up to $12.5 million to provide disaster assistance to individuals, businesses and municipalities across 37 communities that were affected by flooding,” the province said in a press release.

The province’s Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program “provides financial assistance to eligible residents, farms, small business owners and not-for-profit organizations. The program focuses on essentials – such as helping with cleanup costs and replacing necessary items like furnaces and basic appliances. The program does not cover full replacement costs or provide assistance for costs covered by insurance.”