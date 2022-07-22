Limerick Friends’ Club hosts barbecue July 23 at the Limerick Community Centre

July 21, 2022
By Mike Riley
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
According to a posting by the Limerick Friends’ Club on Facebook on July 3, they are having a buffet style pork and chicken barbecue on July 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Limerick Community Centre, and invite people from Limerick and all the surrounding areas to come and satiate their appetite.
The Limerick Community Centre is anticipated to be a hive of activity on July 23 at 5:30 p.m. with this buffet style pork and chicken barbecue, which is being put on by the Limerick Friends’ Club. It will feature of course, barbecued pork and chicken, salads, roast potatoes, desert and coffee, tea or juice. The cost for adults is $20 while children aged 12 years and under will be charged $8.
The Limerick Friends Club says they try to buy all of their products locally when they can, and they say it will be hard to gauge how many people will be in attendance on July 23, as they’re just getting back into doing events after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. But of course, they’re hoping for a lot of people to come out and sample their wares.
Eileen Pogue from Bancroft says that she and her family are attending the supper on July 23 and they can’t wait for it.
“We’re so glad they are having their suppers again.”