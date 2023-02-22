General News

A 50/50 for children’s hospitals

February 22, 2023

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Bancroft Junior A Rockhounds held a special home game where they raised funds to fight against children’s cancer and support the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario. The Algonquin Shrine Club was also in attendance. They held a 50/50 draw that was held during the halftime of the game. The 50/50 was able to raise a total of $150 for the event. The Shrine Club presented the team with the funds at the end of the game, in total the Rockhound team was able to raise over $4,000 with the help of the community members that came to support their game and their fundraising efforts.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

HH council hears Seniors’ Community Grant proposal

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Municipality of Hasting Highlands council heard from Dorothy Gerrow, former deputy mayor, at their Feb. 15 meeting. ...

Volunteer drivers keep Wheels of Hope turning

By Nate Smelle The last thing someone battling cancer should have to worry about is whether or not they can make it to their life-saving ...

SOIceFest is back at full speed

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Southern Ontario Ice Climbing Festival came back to the North Hastings area on Feb. 10 to 12. This year they hosted ...

Overnight at the Trust

By Kristena Schutt-Moore When the temperature dropped down to -32 degrees on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 2 the North Hastings Community Trust opened up ...

Serendipitous Connections opens at the Art Gallery of Bancroft

By Chris Drost What happens when a group of inspired and talented local photographers come together? The results are on view for everyone to enjoy ...

Bancroft Lions’ Club makes $5,000 donation for hospital CT Scanner

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Faraday Community Centre, the Bancroft Lions’ Club ...

United Way HPE supports CARE North Hastings

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter CARE North Hastings, also known as Community Care North Hastings is an agency with a long history in ...

Hastings Hussle coming to North Hastings

By Chris Drost Mark your calendars and get ready to strap on your snowshoes for a brand-new winter event happening in North Hastings on Saturday, ...

Local high schools to benefit from Environmental Summit

By Chris Drost The invitations have gone out to high schools in Haliburton, Bancroft, Barry’s Bay and Peterborough for the first Environmental Summit at the ...

Hunter expects ‘significant progress’ on Algonquin Land Claim by end of 2024

By Nate Smelle Nearly four decades have passed since the Algonquins of Pikwàkanagàn First Nation [formerly known as the Algonquins of Golden Lake] submitted a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support