A 50/50 for children’s hospitals

February 22, 2023
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Bancroft Junior A Rockhounds held a special home game where they raised funds to fight against children’s cancer and support the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario. The Algonquin Shrine Club was also in attendance. They held a 50/50 draw that was held during the halftime of the game. The 50/50 was able to raise a total of $150 for the event. The Shrine Club presented the team with the funds at the end of the game, in total the Rockhound team was able to raise over $4,000 with the help of the community members that came to support their game and their fundraising efforts.