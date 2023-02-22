A gala at the Playhouse

February 22, 2023
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Gala at the Bancroft Village Playhouse was always a chance for community members to pull out their best outfits and dress up for a night of music, theater, arts, fun and fundraising. It’s a tradition that is returning on April 15, at 7 p.m.
The New Beginnings Gala is a celebration of the Playhouse that gives the community an opportunity to not only support the Playhouse, but also learn about the services it provides to the community. It also gives the Playhouse a chance to thank their supporters.
The Gala performance will be Jane Bunnett and Maqueque. Bunnett has performed at the Playhouse, and other events in the North Hastings area before raising funds for different charities and organizations. She is a five-time Juno Award winner, and she has turned her bands and recordings into showcases for the finest musical talent from Canada, the US and Cuba. She has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, received The Order of Canada, The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, and, most recently, The Premier’s Award for Excellence.
Maqueque is a band Bunnett founded several years ago. They are a Cuban, jazz, rhythm group. They were also nominated for a Juno Award for their latest album. They are also on tour for the two months prior to the Gala.
There is a ticket price of $25 to cover costs of the Gala. There is also an ask that community members make their annual donation to the Playhouse at the Gala. The donors will have the opportunity to have their name put into the Friends of The Playhouse Categories. Each category depends on the amount of the donations and are labeled, performer, director, producer legend. Each level gets different types of perks at the Playhouse, such as invites to special events and level recognition. At $20 a charitable tax receipts are available, so donations can be based on more of a “give what you can” system. In this way Tweed and Company hopes to make the Playhouse as accessible as possible.
“We always say that a major donor isn’t someone who donates $5,000, a major donor or donor of significance is someone who can give what they can give. Because a major donation to somebody might be $20 as opposed to somebody else whose major donation might be $4,000,” says artistic director of Tweed and Company, Tim Porter.
The gala will have a concert by Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, and there will also be special surprise guests. There will also be a silent auction, the Granite Restaurant will be serving passed hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar will be available, and art activations will be throughout the space.
Attendees are invited to dress in their best fun and formal wear for the red carpet night. The goal is to make this night of glamour and arts an annual event with a fresh take on a classic tradition.