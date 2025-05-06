Bancroft hospital gets $20,000 donation

May 6, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Local resident Tom Simpson presented the Fund Development Committee at the Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital with a gift from the estate of his Uncle and Aunt John and Shirley Simpson on April 22. Kim Bishop, the chair of the North Hastings Fund Development Committee with the hospital and Simpson comment on this donation.

Simpson’s Uncle John had indicated in his will that upon his passing he wished to make a donation of $20,000 to the Bancroft Hospital in appreciation for the excellent and compassionate care that Shirley received at the end of her life.

According to Bishop, the Fund Development committee and the hospital happily acknowledge that donations recognizing staff and physician care reinforces they are delivering the best care that they can.

“It is easy to leave a gift in your will for the hospital. If you would like more details, please visit our website at nhhfd.ca or call 613-332-2825, ext. 6220,” she says.

Bishop told Bancroft This Week that they are very grateful when they receive any donation, but to receive one appreciating care patients receive makes it even more special.

“The staff and physicians work so hard every day to give the best care they can and donations in their honour validate even the difficult days. We are really trying to develop a planned giving program so this is a good way to show people it is possible!” she says.

Simpson told Bancroft This Week that his Uncle John talked often of the passionate care his wife received from staff at the Bancroft hospital.

“The donation was his way of saying thank you!”