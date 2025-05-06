Headline News

Bancroft hospital gets $20,000 donation

May 6, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Local resident Tom Simpson presented the Fund Development Committee at the Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital with a gift from the estate of his Uncle and Aunt John and Shirley Simpson on April 22.  Kim Bishop, the chair of the North Hastings Fund Development Committee with the hospital and Simpson comment on this donation.

Simpson’s Uncle John had indicated in his will that upon his passing he wished to make a donation of $20,000 to the Bancroft Hospital in appreciation for the excellent and compassionate care that Shirley received at the end of her life.

According to Bishop, the Fund Development committee and the hospital happily acknowledge that donations recognizing staff and physician care reinforces they are delivering the best care that they can.  

“It is easy to leave a gift in your will for the hospital.  If you would like more details, please visit our website at nhhfd.ca or call 613-332-2825, ext. 6220,” she says.

Bishop told Bancroft This Week that they are very grateful when they receive any donation, but to receive one appreciating care patients receive makes it even more special.

“The staff and physicians work so hard every day to give the best care they can and donations in their honour validate even the difficult days. We are really trying to develop a planned giving program so this is a good way to show people it is possible!” she says.

Simpson told Bancroft This Week that his Uncle John talked often of the passionate care his wife received from staff at the Bancroft hospital.

“The donation was his way of saying thank you!”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bancroft hospital gets $20,000 donation

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local resident Tom Simpson presented the Fund Development Committee at the Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital with a gift ...

Severe wind storm causes widespread damage in Bird’s Creek

By Nate Smelle Residents of Bird’s Creek were forced to take cover on the afternoon of April 29 as a powerful windstorm swept through the ...

Limerick hosts successful EV car fire demo

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Limerick fire department hosted a successful demonstration at their fire hall on April 29 on EV car ...

Credit card fraud comes knocking in Bancroft

By Bill Kilpatrick When most people think of credit card fraud, they often think of some key board warrior with a head set in another ...

Carney’s Liberals mount historic comeback; Kramp-Neuman re-elected in HLAT

By Nate Smelle As of late Tuesday morning, with 256 out of 258 polls reporting, Conservative incumbent Shelby Kramp-Neuman was officially re-elected in the riding ...

Bancroft chapter of the Beavers donate to NHCC

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Beavers with the 1st Bancroft Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, donated 75 pounds of non-perishable food items to ...

Local students participate in Quinte Regional Science Fair

By Bill Kilpatrick On April 5 Grade 8 student Ares Worsley and Grade 10 student Thomas Love from North Hastings High School traveled to Centennial ...

Sod breaking ceremony for fibre optic cables in South Algonquin

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter South Algonquin Township and Algonquin Fibre had a sod breaking ceremony in Whitney on April 16 for the ...

Bancroft council considers changes to Bag Tag Program

By Nate Smelle At the April 8 council meeting, Bancroft’s general manager, Andra Kauffeldt, presented a report recommending significant changes to the town’s waste management ...

Garrett Gilbart’s Terra Precarium art opening a metallic art feast

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Art Gallery of Bancroft had the grand opening of Garrett Gilbart’s show Terra Precarium on April 3. ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support