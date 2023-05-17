Big week of community initiatives for BASC

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is an accredited not for profit that relies on its largest ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to a May 2 press release on the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board website, and ...

By Nate Smelle With the 2023 turtle nesting season now underway, Think Turtle Conservation Initiative’s managing director Kelly Wallace is already on the move. When ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shamrock Club, a seniors club operating out of the Dungannon Recreation Centre in L’Amable, held a three-day ...

By Chris Drost Ares Worsley, who is a grade 6 student at York River Public School, received first in his group and was awarded the ...

By Chris Drost Through the generosity of municipalities, businesses, Choices, the North Hastings Hospital Auxiliary, and others, $2.2 million has been raised out of a ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on April 17, Limerick Township council passed their final 2023 budget with an increase of ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Explorers’ Edge/RTO12 visited South Algonquin Township on April 18. CEO James Murphy and Kate Monk, vice president of ...

By Nate Smelle The “Back the Cat” fundraising campaign to bring a CT scanner to the Quinte Health-Care North Hastings Hospital received a generous donation ...

By Chris Drost It was good news for Coe Hill Public School on the afternoon of April 12 as Bancroft Area Stewardship directors Sheila Currie, ...