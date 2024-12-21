Brighten the Night Parade another yuletide success

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Maynooth’s Brighten the Night parade returned Dec. 14, with a Christmas market at Emond Hall in the Hastings ...

By Bill Kilpatrick For those who struggle to find parking in downtown Bancroft, things have now gotten worse. On or around Dec. 1, Bill Hawley, ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Bancroft Legion, branch 181 handed out cheques worth $7,000 on Dec. 13 to various worthy local organizations ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bancroft’s Santa Claus Parade was another festive success, with 33 units (floats and walkers) overall participating and hundreds ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter This year, “the cutest little Santa Claus Parade that you’ve ever seen” is happening after all, after some ...

By Bill Kilpatrick December 6 marked the 35 anniversary the École Polytechnique shooting in Montreal. On that day in 1989 a man, armed with guns ...

By Bill Kilpatrick The 2024 North Hastings High School Christmas concert, called ‘Twas a month before Christmas, was held at the Bancroft Village Playhouse on ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hospice North Hastings held its first annual Lights of Love Memorial on Nov. 29 at their Hospice house ...

By Bill Kilpatrick Despite Kevin Taylor’s best efforts to get the word out it seems that people are still not fully understanding what exactly the ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Back for its second year after a long hiatus, the tree lighting in Whitney was back on Nov. ...