Canadian identity trumps tariffs and threats

June 30, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

In the aftermath of nearly 160 Canada Day celebrations (our 158th to be exact), and in the face of punishing tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump and his continued threats to annex Canada and make it the 51st state, it has been gratifying to see our great nation stand up and show solidarity against such blatant economic blackmail and the threats of a wannabe dictator, who prefers hanging out with other authoritarian leaders like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un than his fellow democratic leaders in countries like Canada, Britain, France and the rest of the free world. Kudos to us for this show of resilience and I couldn’t be prouder to be a Canadian as I give us all a (figurative) pat on the back.

We’ve shown our “elbows up” by forgoing U.S. made products at the grocery store and other retail establishments in favour of Canadian made products, engaging in protests in cities across the country, our provincial and federal governments issuing reciprocal tariffs to counteract the ones coming from the White House, and diversifying our trading partnerships from a huge reliance on the U.S. to fostering other economic ties with Mexico, the European Union, Asia, and others.

Since Canada, which former U.S. President Barack Obama has called “one of the most

impressive countries in the world,” was established through Confederation back in 1867, we’ve had to contend with other threats to our sovereignty, like Russian aggression in the Arctic as the once frozen wasteland melts due to global warming, to name but one example. However, Trump has firmly united us behind our beloved flag, spearheaded by then Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson, designed by George Stanley and officially unveiled as our new flag with a proclamation by Queen Elizabeth II on Jan. 28, 1965. The following month, on Feb. 15, it was raised for the first time on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Pearson’s words as the flag was unfurled where as follows; “May the land over which this new flag flies remain united in freedom and justice….sensitive, tolerant and compassionate towards all.”

In addition to the resolve Canada has shown against Trump and his MAGA minions, we have also shown our mettle in other instances throughout our history, like at the Battle of Vimy Ridge in 1917, a First World War battle which was a significant victory for Canadian troops and a defining moment for Canada, fostering a sense of national identity and independence, we played a significant role in the Second World War, with over one million Canadians actively participating in land, sea and air campaigns across Europe and beyond, Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope in 1980, where Fox ran across Canada to raise money for cancer research despite battling cancer himself and doing so one leg (the other he had lost to cancer), Sir Frederick Banting and Charles Best’s discovery of insulin in 1922, providing a lifeline to countless people with diabetes and revolutionizing treatment of this disease, in hockey the 2010 Vancouver Olympics Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Game over the U.S. and the 1972 Summit Series over the Soviet Union also come to mind fanning nationalistic pride, the ”famous five” (Emily Murphy, Henrietta Muir Edwards, Nellie McClung, Louise McKinney, and Irene Parlby) who established that women were “persons” under Canadian law, paving the way for women to vote, the people of Gander Newfoundland opening up their homes and hearts to thousands of stranded airline passengers in the aftermath of 9/11, demonstrating Canadian compassion and hospitality, the legalization of same sex marriage 20 years ago, with Canada being one of the first countries worldwide to do so, Expo 67 in Montreal to celebrate Canada’s centennial, a major international event showcasing Canada’s cultural and technological achievements and providing a huge boost to our national pride, our decades long, significant history in United Nations peacekeeping operations, contributing personnel and resources to missions around the globe like in Cyprus and the Congo, and earning a Nobel Peace Prize for Lester B Pearson for establishing the UN Emergency Force during the Suez Crisis (1956) and so many more—to many to mention here, which is a point of pride in and of itself.

Yes indeed, folks, these are but a few stellar examples showing Canada’s strength, resilience and resolve in the face of a myriad of challenges throughout our history, with Trump being the latest and likely not the last. So, on the other end of another Canada Day celebration (and here’s to many more, giving a certain hand gesture to the Orange Man south of the border, despite the fact we’re supposed to be “polite Canadians”) let’s raise a glass to our great nation. According to travoal.com, they said that in Canada, “every sunset is the promise of a new adventure.” So bring on another sunrise and let’s continue to impress the world, my fellow Canadians. Onward to Canada Day number 159!