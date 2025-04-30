Carney’s Liberals mount historic comeback; Kramp-Neuman re-elected in HLAT

April 30, 2025

By Nate Smelle

As of late Tuesday morning, with 256 out of 258 polls reporting, Conservative incumbent Shelby Kramp-Neuman was officially re-elected in the riding of Hastings–Lennox and Addington–Tyendinaga. Liberal candidate Tracy Sweeney Schenk finished second, followed by NDP candidate Ava Duffy in third, and Green Party candidate Mike Holbrook in fourth.

Meanwhile, Progressives across the country and around the world are celebrating the historic comeback win by Prime Minister elect Mark Carney and the Liberals in the 2025 Canadian federal election held on Monday, April 28. Heading into the campaign, Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party appeared to be unstoppable; enjoying a substantial lead in the polls, with some surveys indicating a 25-point advantage over the Liberals. The tides began to turn for the Liberals, however, when former prime minister Justin Trudeau decided to step down, and Carney stepped up to take his place.

Poilievre and the Conservatives’ massive lead quickly began to evaporate as soon as the campaign officially got underway on March 23, in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s disastrous trade war, and threats to use “economic force” to pressure Canada into becoming the 51st U.S. state. These actions, combined with the fact that Poilievre has spent his entire term as leader aligning the Conservative Party of Canada with Trump’s Make America Great Again movement ignited a surge in Canadian pride and support for the Liberals’ under new leader, who promised to be a defender of Canadian sovereignty. By election day on April 28, the Conservatives’ lead had eroded, and the race had become highly competitive, with the Liberals slightly ahead in the polls.

Shortly after polls closed across the country at 10 p.m. CBC projected that Carney and the Liberals would form the next government of Canada. Once this news broke, b the leaders of the Conservatives and NDP conceded the election, with the New Democrats’ leader Jagmeet Singh deciding to step as soon as an interim party leader is appointed. While Poilievre did not step down, his future as the Conservatives’ leader remains uncertain after being defeated by Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy on his own turf in Carleton; the riding where he has served as a member of Parliament for nearly two-decades.

With the dust still settling from the nationwide scrum the night before, Bancroft This Week caught up with Kramp-Neuman Tuesday morning to discuss the campaign and her vision for the riding moving forward. Following in the footsteps of her father Daryl Kramp … the longtime MP and MPP in the same riding … Kramp-Neuman was first elected in 2021. At that time she took over the seat from former Conservative MP Derek Sloan who was ousted by the party for accepting a donation from a prominent Canadian neo-Nazi.

During her 2025 federal election campaign, Kramp-Neuman said she noticed the evolving nature of Canadian politics and the growing frustration among constituents with a polarized and unproductive Parliament. Reflecting on the immediate aftermath of the election, she acknowledged the fatigue and intensity of the campaign but remained focused on transitioning from campaigning to serving her constituents.

“At this stage of the game it’s very fresh right now. Right now I’m running out about three hours sleep, so the first course of action will be to getting our signs down and uh dismantling the campaign aspect of it. I’ll be MP-elect until I’m sworn in. The dynamics of politics has changed and is continuing to change. I think that was quite evident in the results of this election—whether it’s a minority, which is anticipated, or should it evolve into a majority—that would certainly change the outcome. But assuming it’ll be at minority, that’s all the more reason that I need to champion the ideas and the concerns that are facing people and in Hastings—Lennox and Addington—Tyendinaga, because they didn’t go away because the election was here; and they’re still here, and there’s a lot of work to be done.”

While awaiting her official swearing-in, she stressed that the issues facing the people of Hastings—Lennox and Addington—Tyendinaga remain urgent and unresolved, requiring continued advocacy regardless of whether the resulting government is a minority or majority.

Kramp-Neuman highlighted the emotional and symbolic importance of her late father’s legacy during her campaign. She credited his mentorship and influence, even wearing one of his ties during her victory night. His past political experience and the support of his former allies played a crucial role in mobilizing her campaign.

“There was lot of the older guard that has worked with dad in the past that were instrumental in my campaign. I did have his tie with me last night that he wore there in his last successful election. He was a huge mentor to me and definitely was with me in spirit last night. There’s no questions … he would want me to do exactly what I’m doing, and I think he would be extraordinarily as frustrated as I am with the current political environment that we’re in.“

Kramp-Neuman acknowledged how the human aspect of politics can often be overlooked, stating that while Canadians may have differing opinions on how to achieve progress, there is a shared desire for the country’s well-being. Throughout the campaign and her prior term, she encountered a widespread disillusionment with political theatrics and a longing for effective governance. On the campaign trail in 2025, she said voters expressed concerns about economic challenges, government inaction, and a lack of meaningful support, particularly on issues like housing, affordability, and employment.

Kramp-Neuman interpreted the election results as a clear message from Canadians seeking stability, unity, and a break from divisive rhetoric. She noted that the electorate is increasingly aware of the intentional nature of political maneuvering and is instead craving a calm, pragmatic approach to leadership.

“I think there was something bigger happening, but things don’t happen in politics by accident; things are quite intentional and I think that the last couple of months is telling as to just how vulnerable that Canadians really are. They’re looking for calm and steady, they’re not looking for a divisive, angry approach. So, with that Canadians have spoken clearly.”

Finally, she expressed deep gratitude for the grassroots support her campaign received. With a surge in volunteer engagement, sign placements, and poll coverage, she described the effort as one of the most robust she had ever experienced. The campaign not only expanded her political network but also deepened her connection to the community. Reflecting on the lessons learned and relationships built, Kramp-Neuman stressed the importance of resilience and continued dedication to public service.

In his victory speech in the wee hours of April 29, Prime Minister-elect, Mark Carney expressed deep gratitude to the thousands of volunteers who supported the Liberal campaign and reiterated his decision to enter politics to pursue transformative change rooted in Canadian values. Drawing on his personal upbringing and professional experience, Carney stressed three core Canadian values that would guide his leadership: humility, ambition, and unity.

Beginning with humility, Carney acknowledged his past mistakes and pledged to govern with openness, collaboration, and accountability. Highlighting the importance of teamwork within government and partnerships across provinces, territories, and with Indigenous communities, Carney warned of a shifting global reality, highlighting a deteriorating relationship with the United States and alleging that former President Donald Trump seeks to undermine Canadian sovereignty. He stressed that the government’s role is to prepare for worst-case scenarios and remain vigilant in defending national interests.

“These are not idle threats: President Trump is trying to break us, so that America can own us,” stated Carney. “That will never — that will never, ever happen, but we — but we — also must recognize the reality that our world has fundamentally changed. There is also, for me, as I stand before you this evening, humility in recognizing that while, many have chosen to place your trust in me, trust in the Liberal Party, millions of our fellow citizens preferred a different outcome. And my message to every Canadian is this: no matter where you live, no matter what language you speak, no matter how you voted, I will always do my best to represent everyone who calls Canada home.”

Turning to ambition, Carney declared it was time for bold action in the face of global and domestic crises. He called this moment a historic turning point, similar to the Second World War and the Cold War, asserting that Canada must now lead on the global stage with strength and compassion. He acknowledged the end of the long-standing economic reliance on the U.S. and stated that Canada would seek new alliances in Europe and Asia. Carney positioned Canada as ready to step into global economic leadership if the U.S. chooses to retreat.

Domestically, Carney laid out an aggressive agenda to “build, baby, build” — promising to construct millions of housing units, create careers in the skilled trades, expand energy infrastructure, and unify the country’s fragmented economy. He envisioned Canada becoming an energy superpower and leading a new industrial strategy focused on competitiveness and climate responsibility. This would require unprecedented speed and scale, harnessing Canadian technology, resources, and labour. Spotlighting Canada’s source of national strength, Carney said, “Because Canada is more than a nation. We are, and we always will be, a confederation, a sacred set of ideas and ideals built on practical foundations; that we know we’re not always perfect, but we always strive to be good. We do things — we do things — because they’re right, not because they’re easy, that we see kindness as a virtue, not as a weakness. Most importantly, we know that our strength lies in our resolve to work together as a country. It relies on our unity. “

Throughout the speech, Carney returned to the theme of unity. He emphasized that his government would represent all Canadians, regardless of political preference, and called for an end to divisive politics. He celebrated Canada’s history of overcoming adversity and building inclusive institutions — from public health-care to cultural pillars like the CBC. He credited the strength of the nation to its collective resolve and warned that Canada must now stand united against external threats, particularly from a hostile American administration.

“United, we have built one nation in harsh conditions, despite a sometimes hostile neighbour,” Carney said. “Yes, they have form on this, the Americans. United, we have confronted our own past with Indigenous peoples. We built a country that brings together languages and cultures and beliefs that are different. We build critical cultural institutions such as CBC Radio Canada. United, united, we have created universal public health care. And now — and now — in the face of this crisis, united, we are buying Canadian, we are exploring everything this country has to offer. We are supporting our friends and neighbors in the crosshairs of President Trump, through a crisis that we did not create. United, we will win this trade war and build the strongest economy in the G7 an economy that works for everyone.”

Carney concluded with a rallying call for national resilience and independence. He affirmed that while the road ahead would demand sacrifice, Canadians were ready to face challenges together. Promising to protect Canadian businesses and workers to win the trade war with the U.S., Carney pledged to build Canada’s economy into the strongest among G7 nations.