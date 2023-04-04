General News

Celebrate spring with North Hastings Community Choir’s Singin’ In Spring concert

April 4, 2023

By Chris Drost

The North Hastings Community Choir wants to celebrate the changing season with you with their spring concert, Singin’ In Spring, onMay 7 at the Bancroft Village Playhouse.

It has been a difficult few years for the NHCC with all the COVID-19 restrictions, but the enthusiastic group is ready to put those days behind them with a fresh new program that will help usher in spring on a high note.

“This is our first spring concert since COVID-19. We were going to have one last year but had to cancel. We erred on the side of caution. During COVID-19 we held a virtual concert and did our rehearsals over Zoom. It was great when we could finally get together again. It is more personal and better than singing over a machine. You get to hear all the sounds around you,” explains choir member, Wendy Taxis.

The NHCC currently has about 25 members, but is still looking for more.

“We haven’t been at the Playhouse for quite a while. It will be great to be there,” adds Taxis.”

Singin’ In Spring will include a mix of different types of music, from folk to more contemporary pieces. Some of the songs include A Flower Remembered by John Rutter, some English folk songs and Canadian songs such as The Blackfly Song (Wade Hemsworth), Four Strong Winds (Ian Tyson) and Pussy Willows, Cattails by Gord Lightfoot.

“The more people that come out for the concert the better,” says Taxis.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the Box Office at the Village Playhouse on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at villageplayhouse.ca The concert starts at 2:30 p.m. on May 7.

For further information about joining the NHCC, please contact Wendy Taxis at 613-332-6961.

The NHCC is a member of the Algonquin Arts Council.



         

