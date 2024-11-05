Community comes to the fore for Friends for Dinner

November 5, 2024

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Calling the past two weeks of Friends for Dinner “truly amazing,” organizer Kevin Taylor cited many donations they received from a variety of organizations to keep this initiative going and growing. Even with rain on Oct. 27, with some of their regular helpers unable to attend, Taylor marvels at how many new people helped out, as if “they’ve been doing this for years.”

Taylor told Bancroft This Week that they received some donation money to procure an outdoor propane furnace and a two-burner propane cooktop. He also says they have progressed well with renovating the trailer that was donated and hopes it will be ready to go within the next week or two.

As far as donations go, many local organizations have stepped up to help out. These include; Bancroft Pentecostal who donated 48 stacking chairs, several people brought takeout containers, the Bancroft Lions’ Club is donating $100 per month toward food and supplies, Graphite Chapel offered to buy three new red tents worth almost $1,400. Joy Bible Camp continues to provide hot coffee and at least one or two large dishes, and that on Oct. 27 they also provided many grilled cheese sandwiches and delicious muffins.

Pastor John Riley from Bancroft Pentecostal said that they donated the chairs because they believe it is important to help initiatives like Friends for Dinner that are trying to help our community.

“People going hungry is a problem in our community, but also loneliness is a problem. We need places where people can come and connect together. And that is what Friends for Dinner is,” he says. Lana Everett, administrator from Graphite Bible Chapel said their chapel is pleased to support “Friends for Dinner, “a community outreach that brings neighbours together.”

Taylor says that a wonderful person from Mississauga saw a previous article in The Bancroft Times on Friends for Dinner while visiting family and bought several pizzas from Pizza Pizza.

“[He] also donated enough money to buy another outdoor propane furnace. Many were warming their hands around the one we currently own. So, by next week, we will have six tents and two propane furnaces,” he says.

Taylor says the food is absolutely amazing and are some of the best potlucks they’ve ever attended.

“Relationships are being formed, and many people are becoming ‘regulars’. I can’t get over how smoothly the set up and tear down are going, even in the rain and cold. Tents, tables, chairs, food tables, etc. are all ready to go in no time at all. This is community at it’s best! Coming together to have dinner together, to visit, get to know each other’s names, laugh, tell stories, many hugs. What a huge blessing to the Bancroft community, and all involved are so important and appreciated. Thank you to all who attend and are becoming friends. It’s lovely to have Friends for Dinner!” he says.

Taylor told Bancroft This Week on Nov. 3 that they’ll have their new trailer today, wonderfully renovated to their needs by two volunteers, Herb Doran and Richard Fedoriuk.

“We have received our second outdoor propane furnace and one of the three new red tents,” he says. “Today’s dinner will be chilly but much warmer due to the furnaces and the warm hearts involved.”