Ford’s Conservative win third majority; Bresee re-elected

February 27, 2025

By Nate Smelle

It appears that enough Ontario voters showed up to hand Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party a third majority government in the 2025 provincial election. It was just after 9 p.m. when it was announced by CBC that Ford was projected to serve another term as Premier.

As of 10 p.m., the Conservatives were leading or elected in 79 ridings—well above the 63 seats required to form a majority government.

Locally, incumbent Ric Bresee was also projected to retain his seat in Hastings—Lennox and Addington around 9:45 p.m. Bresee has represented the riding since 2022.

With this win, Doug Ford’s government is set to continue its agenda at Queen’s Park.