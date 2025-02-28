Headline News

Ford’s Conservative win third majority; Bresee re-elected

February 27, 2025

By Nate Smelle

It appears that enough Ontario voters showed up to hand Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party a third majority government in the 2025 provincial election. It was just after 9 p.m. when it was announced by CBC that Ford was projected to serve another term as Premier. 

As of 10 p.m., the Conservatives were leading or elected in 79 ridings—well above the 63 seats required to form a majority government.

Locally, incumbent Ric Bresee was also projected to retain his seat in Hastings—Lennox and Addington around 9:45 p.m. Bresee has represented the riding since 2022.

Check out next week’s edition of The Bancroft Times for more on the 2025 Ontario election.

With this win, Doug Ford’s government is set to continue its agenda at Queen’s Park.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Ford’s Conservative win third majority; Bresee re-elected

By Nate Smelle It appears that enough Ontario voters showed up to hand Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party a third majority government in ...

Festival of Outdoor Rinks celebrates winter in style

By Michael Riley The Festival of Outdoor Rinks returned to Whitney on Feb. 16, celebrating all things ice and winter with a myriad of activities ...

Boulter Road bridge to be closed

By Bill Kilpatrick At the Jan. 15 meeting of Hastings Highlands council, Denver Mayhew, the operations manager for Hastings Highlands, presented council with a proposal ...

Third annual Faraday Winter Fun Day brings out the kid in everyone

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Faraday Winter Fun Day was back on Family Day weekend for its third year on Feb. 15 ...

Human remains discovered at residential fire

By Bill Kilpatrick On Feb. 4, according to a Feb. 5 press release by the Bancroft detachment of the OPP, around 8 p.m. officers responded ...

Patrons love Valentine’s Day arts and craft night at CMPL

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Carlow Mayo Public Library held an arts and crafts night on Feb. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 ...

Faraday implements short term rental waste site passes

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Feb. 5, Faraday Township council heard from deputy clerk Sheryl Scott, who proposed charging ...

Gillis wins silver at provincial wrestling championship

By Bill Kilpatrick On Feb. 1 Jaxsyn Gillis, a Grade 12 student at North Hastings High School and member of the Huskies’ wresting team, traveled ...

Trudeau’s counter measures force Trump to put tariffs on hold

By Nate Smelle In a last-minute breakthrough, U.S. President Donald Trump has temporarily backed away from his plan to impose tariffs on Canada. The decision ...

Hastings County council celebrates 175th anniversary

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hastings County council is celebrating their 175th anniversary according to a press release on Jan. 28 and during ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support