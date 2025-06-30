Dr. Carolyn Brown honoured with SRPC Award

June 30, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

In a March 6 letter from Jenna Keindel, administrative officer with the SRPC and administrator for the nominations and awards committee, she said that on behalf of Dr. Woollam, she was delighted to inform her that she’d been selected as their 2025 Rural Community Impact Award Recipient.

“This award recognizes a physician that has had a significant impact on their community, through clinical services, teaching, research, volunteer work, or other community involvement continually advocating for the best health care available. It allows the SRPC to recognize those making a difference for members of the community,” she says.

Keindel says they received numerous outstanding nominations, but Dr. Steve Griffin’s wonderful nomination letter highlighted Brown’s hard work and dedication to rural medicine. She said the review committee agreed that Brown truly deserved this recognition.

“We are incredibly impressed by this year’s nominees, and your selection speaks to your remarkable contributions. Congratulations again, we look forward to celebrating this well-deserved honour!” she says.

Dr. Woollam said it was a true privilege to recognize this year’s award recipients, like Dr. Brown, and that across rural and remote communities, physicians continue to provide outstanding care, often in demanding and resource-limited environments.

“These awards honour individuals whose work reflects the core values of rural medicine—clinical excellence, leadership, mentorship, community involvement, and a deep commitment to service. Each year, we are inspired by their achievements and proud to share and celebrate their contributions,” he says.

From the nomination letter submitted by Dr. Griffin on Dr. Brown’s behalf, the following was said about Dr. Brown and her contributions to rural medicine in North Hastings;

“Since 1986, Dr. Brown has provided cradle-to-grave care in North Hastings, offering unwavering dedication to her patients for nearly four decades. Even after stepping back from full-time practice in 2024, she continues to serve her community as a locum and through her ongoing work with the local diabetes program. Dr. Brown’s leadership has shaped the health landscape of Bancroft. She played a key role in establishing the Family Health Team in 2005 and led efforts to create the local COVID assessment centre during the pandemic. Her deep system knowledge and tireless advocacy continue to benefit the entire region. Equally impactful is her mentorship of students and new physicians, many of whom found a welcoming and inspiring teacher in Dr. Brown,” he says.

In addition, Brown also founded Bancroft Fitness with kinesiologist Angela Perreira over 20 years ago, with a vision for a place for exercise and rehabilitation that was accessible to everybody.

The SRPC is the national voice and advocate for rural physicians across Canada. Founded 33 years ago, their mission is to champion rural generalist medical care through education, collaboration, advocacy and research. They are deeply committed to addressing the critical challenges facing rural, remote and Indigenous communities, including the ongoing shortage of rural physicians. They actively advocate for change through strategic policy development, public engagement and the promotion of equitable healthcare for all Canadians, regardless of where they are across the country. For more information, go to www.srpc.ca or contact Keindel at jennak@srpc.ca.

Bancroft This Week reached out to Dr. Brown regarding her award but did not receive a reply back by press time.

The Bancroft and Community Family Health Team told Bancroft This Week on June 25 that they were proud to acknowledge Dr. Brown on her recent national recognition for outstanding service in rural medicine.

This prestigious award, given to physicians demonstrating exceptional dedication to the health and well-being of rural communities across Canada, is a testament to Dr. Brown’s unwavering commitment to her patients and her profession. Dr. Brown’s tireless pursuit of improved healthcare access and outcomes has had a profound and lasting impact on the Bancroft area. Her leadership, advocacy, and compassionate care have made her a pillar of our community. The community extends its heartfelt congratulations and sincere gratitude to Dr. Brown for her exemplary contributions,” they said.

Bishop, the chair of the BCFHT, said they were fortunate to have Dr. Brown continually advocating for them.

“Her dedication to excellence in rural healthcare reflects both her professional integrity and her deep commitment to the people she serves.”

