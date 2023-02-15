General News

Faraday Winter Fun Day coming Feb. 18

February 15, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Brace yourselves for the Faraday Winter Fun Day, coming up on Feb. 18 at the Faraday Community Centre. Posted on the Faraday Recreation Committee’s Amanda Stone’s Facebook page on Feb. 1. It’s being organized and hosted by the Faraday Recreation Committee and the Faraday Fire Department, and will be happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will feature a wide variety of winter activities for kids of all ages to take part in. Stone comments on this upcoming event.

The Faraday Recreation Committee and the Faraday Fire Department will be hosting this Winter Fun Day on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Faraday Community Centre at 13 Lower Faraday Road. The day will feature a myriad of indoor and outdoor activities for the young and the young at heart.

Reactions from the community on Stone’s Facebook posting for the event have been really positive overall.

Stone told Bancroft This Week on Feb. 13 that the Winter Fun Day is coming together and that they’re just putting some last-minute details in place.

“But so far, we have been working on it for a couple of months. It’s a revamp of an event we used to have in our community years ago that was know then as the Leonard E. Yaskolskie Fun Day,” she says.

Stone says there will be face painting, zoo to you (animals), cookie decorating, a barbecue, tobogganing, snowshoe races, a campfire, outdoor activities, crafts, and more. She says they’re really looking forward to bringing this day back to the community and giving families a winter break to look forward to each year.

“This event we also partnered with the Faraday Fire Department who will have their fire trucks out for kids to see, running the snowshoe races, handing out bags and candies to the kids and fire safety bonfire with s’mores. They have been helping plan the event from the beginning,” she says. “We will be partnering on more events to not only bring more to our community but to support the fire department as well as the recreation committee.”



         

