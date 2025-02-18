General News

Foster Lake Winter Carnival postponed due to snowstorm

February 18, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Carlow Mayo Township’s Winter Carnival at Foster Lake was supposed to be held on Feb. 16 at Foster Lake Rink, at Foster Lake Park located at 71 Park Road from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. However, it had to be postponed to March 1 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to a major snowstorm on Feb. 16. Councillor Pam Stewart, who is on the rink committee, said it is very unfortunate but safety is always the priority.

The Winter Carnival at Foster Lake, held by the newly formed Foster Lake Rink Committee, was postponed to March 1 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to a snowstorm on Feb. 16. Stewart announced the postponement on Facebook on Feb. 14. Proceeds from the carnival will go toward maintaining the rink. The event will feature skating into the night, sleigh rides provided by Charlie Mackey, DJ John Hales, facepainting, games for the kids and the adults, cotton candy, hot dogs, chili, sandwiches and hot chocolate available for $5.

Stewart told Bancroft This Week that it is very unfortunate but safety is always the priority.

“We discussed at length how to handle it and decided it was in everyone’s best interest to reschedule. The new date worked for all those coming to make it memorable, like the DJ, horse and wagon rides and the face painter,” she says. “It’s going to be an amazing day.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Third annual Faraday Winter Fun Day brings out the kid in everyone

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Faraday Winter Fun Day was back on Family Day weekend for its third year on Feb. 15 ...

Human remains discovered at residential fire

By Bill Kilpatrick On Feb. 4, according to a Feb. 5 press release by the Bancroft detachment of the OPP, around 8 p.m. officers responded ...

Patrons love Valentine’s Day arts and craft night at CMPL

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Carlow Mayo Public Library held an arts and crafts night on Feb. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 ...

Faraday implements short term rental waste site passes

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Feb. 5, Faraday Township council heard from deputy clerk Sheryl Scott, who proposed charging ...

Gillis wins silver at provincial wrestling championship

By Bill Kilpatrick On Feb. 1 Jaxsyn Gillis, a Grade 12 student at North Hastings High School and member of the Huskies’ wresting team, traveled ...

Trudeau’s counter measures force Trump to put tariffs on hold

By Nate Smelle In a last-minute breakthrough, U.S. President Donald Trump has temporarily backed away from his plan to impose tariffs on Canada. The decision ...

Hastings County council celebrates 175th anniversary

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hastings County council is celebrating their 175th anniversary according to a press release on Jan. 28 and during ...

SABA questions township’s community engagement

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The South Algonquin Business Alliance sent a letter to South Algonquin Township council that was included in the ...

Sea Cadets struggling to rebuild their ranks

By Bill Kilpatrick Like many youth groups who struggled to keep their doors open and their members engaged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bancroft Sea ...

Bancroft Brewing ready for brewing system

By Bill Kilpatrick Bancroft This Week sat down with Logan Krupa, the owner and operator of Bancroft Brewing, to see how progress is coming as ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support