Foster Lake Winter Carnival postponed due to snowstorm

February 18, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Carlow Mayo Township’s Winter Carnival at Foster Lake was supposed to be held on Feb. 16 at Foster Lake Rink, at Foster Lake Park located at 71 Park Road from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. However, it had to be postponed to March 1 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to a major snowstorm on Feb. 16. Councillor Pam Stewart, who is on the rink committee, said it is very unfortunate but safety is always the priority.

Proceeds from the carnival will go toward maintaining the rink. The event will feature skating into the night, sleigh rides provided by Charlie Mackey, DJ John Hales, facepainting, games for the kids and the adults, cotton candy, hot dogs, chili, sandwiches and hot chocolate available for $5.

“We discussed at length how to handle it and decided it was in everyone’s best interest to reschedule. The new date worked for all those coming to make it memorable, like the DJ, horse and wagon rides and the face painter,” she says. “It’s going to be an amazing day.”