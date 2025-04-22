General News

Hastings Centennial Manor gets donation from Legion

April 22, 2025

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Stacy Talsma, president of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 181 in Bancroft, sent a media release to Bancroft This Week on April 8 regarding a donation they had made for $6,696 to Hastings Centennial Manor on behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion Provincial Command Branches and the Ladies Auxiliary Charitable Foundation on March 20. She said the donation goes to help veterans and community members at large. Larisa Toma, RN. BScN. DON. with Hastings Centennial Manor comments on this donation.

The Legion’s mission is to serve veterans, including military and RCMP members and their families to promote remembrance and to service their communities and country. The Bancroft Legion is one of 1,350 branches of the Legion across Canada. More information can be found at www.legion.ca and at www.facebook.com under “Royal Canadian Legion Branch 181.”

Officially opened in 1968, Hastings Centennial Manor is a 110 bed accredited not for profit long term care facility operated by Hastings County, and is the sister home to Hastings Manor in Belleville. In combination, both facilities are referred to as Hastings/Quinte Long Term Care Services. For more information, go to www.hastingscounty.com/communities/services/long-term-care#centennialmanor.

Toma confirmed that the Bancroft Legion had presented this grant cheque on behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion Provincial Command Branches and the Ladies Auxiliary Charitable Foundation to the Manor’s long-term care on March 20.

“This wonderful donation of $6,696 went to help veterans and residents within the Manor community at large. This donation covered two new Welch Allyn Spot Vital Signs 4400 Devices. This gives a simple, all-in-one, touchscreen solution for measuring resident vital signs. With these new technologies, the care teams can now measure vital signs fast and accurate in spite of our active residents’ voluntary or accidental movements, helping to improve data quality and increase the clinical efficiency,” she says. “Thank you, Canadian Legion Provincial Command Branches and Ladies Auxiliary Charitable Foundation, for this wonderful donation!”



         

