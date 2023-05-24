Hatha Yoga now being offered in Whitney

May 23, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Since May 9, Hatha Yoga classes have been offered in Whitney at the Mad Musher restaurant from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each class is $10 and people are asked to bring their own mat or they can rent one for $2. Shelly Hope Grice, who teaches the classes, and Holly Hayes and Diane Tansley Kay, two of her students, comment on these new yoga classes.

According to Grice, the classes are suitable for all levels, ages, and genders.

“I’ve been an instructor for many years and have just moved back to Whitney, one block from my childhood home,” she says.

Grice explains that she was looking for an affordable space to teach and reached out to Steve [Dunsford, owner of the Mad Musher] to see if he had a space she could use and he replied back and they found some times that worked for both of them.

“Classes are doing well. It’s our first week and I’m excited about how many people have shown an interest. Soon people may have to email or text me to save their spot,” she says.

Grice says that people can contact or follow her on Instagram to see the most updated yoga schedule @ inspired_by_nature_canada.

Hayes says she’s very excited to have someone experienced and skilled available to teach yoga in their community.

“The class was very relaxed and inviting. It’s obvious that Shelly is passionate about teaching and puts a lot of effort into being great at leading yoga. She leads in a way that works for everyone regardless of their yoga journey,” she says.

Kay agrees that Grice is a wonderful yoga instructor.

“She is very eloquent and talks us through all the moves with no need for any of us to contort or strain to see her because her descriptions are easily understood. She brings an uplifting spirit to the class and I know I leave our hour feeling energized both physically and emotionally,” she says. “I truly enjoy this time and look forward to enjoying these classes for a long time.”