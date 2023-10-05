HHPL’s TD Summer Reading Club sees numbers spike

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to Wendy Sue Keating, CEO and head librarian at the Hastings Highlands Public Library, they had a ...

By Nate Smelle In response to the recent resignation of former Bancroft councillor Mary Kavanagh, council has chosen to appoint Wayne Wiggins to fill the ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Veronica Mason, a CPA, CA with Baker Tilly KDN LLP gave an audit presentation to Limerick Township council ...

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 28 the Grounded Warrior Men’s Group gathered behind the Child and Youth Hub to catch up with each other after ...

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 5 the first half of the Truth and Reconciliation art exhibit entitled Truth opened at the Art Gallery of Bancroft. ...

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Kevin Taylor, chair of the board for Little Blue Cabins, along with the ...

By Nate Smelle In 1981 the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 21 the International Day of Peace. Since then, each year people around the ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Whitney Seniors New Outlook is putting on an Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale at the Whitney ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Back for its 31st year, the Bancroft and area Autumn Studio Tour delighted attendees with the various wares ...

By Bill Kilpatrick Connor Dorey, who is now going into his third month as the new Chief Executive Officer for Hastings County, spoke to Bancroft ...