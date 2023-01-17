Home Again brings back Betty White Challenge

January 17, 2023

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

On Dec. 31, 2021, just shy of her 100 birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 Betty White passed away. Known for her love for animals a challenge rang out in honour of her memory to raise funds for animal charities around the world. It was called The Betty White Challenge.

This year Home Again is bringing back that challenge. It started on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in honour of what would have been White’s 101 birthday, and will run with no end date. Those interested in participating, for either their love for Betty White or their own love of animals, can donate by visiting the Home Again website, www.homeagainbancroft.ca and pressing the donate button on the site, and using PayPal or a credit card to donate. Other options include emailing funds to info@homeagainbancroft.ca or dropping a cheque palpable to Home Again at Bancroft’s Pet Value or mailing it to R.R. 1 L’Amable ON, KoL2L0. Donations of $20 or more will receive a tax slip. If possible it is asked that a note be made somehow that the donation is being made in response to the Betty White Challenge so that Home again can keep a record of donations made.

Last year Home Again was able to raise $2,000 through the Betty White Challenge. This year the volunteers hope to make the challenge even bigger by surpassing that amount this year. Donations will help Home Again with costly veterinarian bills and rescue supplies needed to assist dogs and cats find loving, forever homes.

To see what Home Again is currently doing, check their website or Facebook page called Home Again Animal Rescue which has a link to their website. Also, click on the “Newsletters” button on the website for regular updates and reports.