Headline News

Home Again brings back Betty White Challenge

January 17, 2023

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

On Dec. 31, 2021, just shy of her 100 birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 Betty White passed away. Known for her love for animals a challenge rang out in honour of her memory to raise funds for animal charities around the world. It was called The Betty White Challenge. 

This year Home Again is bringing back that challenge. It started on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in honour of what would have been White’s 101 birthday, and will run with no end date. Those interested in participating, for either their love for Betty White or their own love of animals, can donate by visiting the Home Again website, www.homeagainbancroft.ca and pressing the donate button on the site, and using PayPal or a credit card to donate. Other options include emailing funds to info@homeagainbancroft.ca or dropping a cheque palpable to Home Again at Bancroft’s Pet Value or mailing it to R.R. 1 L’Amable ON, KoL2L0. Donations of $20 or more will receive a tax slip. If possible it is asked that a note be made somehow that the donation is being made in response to the Betty White Challenge so that Home again can keep a record of donations made.

Last year Home Again was able to raise $2,000 through the Betty White Challenge. This year the volunteers hope to make the challenge even bigger by surpassing that amount this year. Donations will help Home Again with costly veterinarian bills and rescue supplies needed to assist dogs and cats find loving, forever homes. 

To see what Home Again is currently doing, check their website or Facebook page called Home Again Animal Rescue which has a  link to their website.  Also, click on the “Newsletters” button on the website for regular updates and reports.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Home Again brings back Betty White Challenge

By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Dec. 31, 2021, just shy of her 100 birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 Betty White passed away. Known for her love ...

Maggie’s Resource Centre benefits from United Way HPE

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter More than 30 years ago, Maggie’s Resource Centre started offering support and services to residents of North Hastings ...

Raising awareness of addiction the main focus of Andrew Robinson Memorial Golf Tournament

By Nate SmelleWith 2022 now in the rear view mirror and the new year just getting underway, Vera Robinson is already hard at work from ...

Bancroft OPP arrest suspect in shooting incident

UPDATE: Since news broke in the early evening hours of Sunday, Jan. 8 that a shooting incident had taken place at the Canadian Tire in ...

Special school board meeting on collective agreement

By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Monday, Dec. 19, the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board held a closed special meeting of the committee of the whole. This ...

Manor residents receive Christmas surprise

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Residents of Hastings Centennial Manor got surprise Christmas gifts on Thursday, Dec. 15 as members of the Auxiliary of Hastings Centennial Manor ...

RE/MAX donates $5,000 to North Hastings Inspiration Place

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterIn a Dec. 19 post from the North Hastings Inspiration Place Facebook page, they announced that they had received a ...

Wollaston council talks insurance

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Insurance was the first topic of conversation for Wollaston council at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. A delegation was brought forward ...

Whitney Santa Claus Parade delights attendees

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative ReporterCalled “the cutest little parade you ever did see,” the Whitney Santa Claus Parade made its way through downtown ...

Bancroft Santa Claus Parade organizer very satisfied with parade went

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Bancroft Santa Claus Parade happened on Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m., starting at the MTO parking lot ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support