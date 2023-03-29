Headline News

Home Again to host Bake Sale in Bancroft on April 1

March 28, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Home Again Bancroft is having a bake sale on April 1 at the Bancroft Village Playhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and that’s no April Fool’s Day prank! All proceeds from this bake sale go toward supporting Home Again’s rescue animals, and they request cash only please. Tim Porter, the artistic director at Tweed and Company, which runs the Village Playhouse, comments on this sale.

The Bancroft Home Again bake sale will be offering up tonnes of baked goods to attendees on April 1 at the Bancroft Village Playhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They ask that anyone who wants to drop off any baked goods for the sale do so between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. the morning of the sale.

Home Again Bancroft, started back in 2009, offers Bancroft an alternate animal rescue organization to HART that also includes cats. It has been a registered charitable organization for over 10 years. They rescue surrendered, abandoned or homeless dogs and cats for people in the Bancroft area, foster them until they’re ready to be adopted and subsidize the spay and neutering of pets in the greater Bancroft area who may not be able to otherwise afford to do so. They also offer free microchipping for all their dogs and cats.

Porter tells Bancroft This Week that Home Again reached out to them to use their location for the bake sale.

“Our hope is that the building will return to being a true community hub and we are more than happy to host events like this and get the building more actively used,” he says.

Porter says they offer significant discounts for community use rentals for other groups who may be interested in using the space. They can email Porter at tim@tweedandcompany.com for more information.

“We are absolutely looking forward to this [bake sale on April 1] and to snagging some yummy treats!”



         

